ENG vs PAK: Will Babar Azam Play 2nd Test at Lord’s? Pakistan Captain Returns to Practice After Injury | WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam Return Update: Having missed the opening Test against England, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to make a return for the second match. The right-handed batter was sidelined due to an injury to his right hand. He sustained the injury during the practice match right before the tour. With the second Test being two days away, the visitors would be happy with the return of not just their skipper but in-form batter. Here is the latest update on Babar Azam’s return for the ENG vs PAK 2nd Test.

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Will Babar Azam Play at Lord’s?

Babar Azam is set to return for the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s. The right-handed batter was a notable miss in the first Test between the two nations, with the visitors losing by an innings and 103 runs.







A video has gone viral of the right-handed batter batting in the nets. The newly surfaced video shows positive signs of a return from the Pakistani skipper.

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: England Team Makes Change in Squad

The performance of the English team in the first match of the Test series has left little scope for significant changes in the lineup; the Englishmen would be quite disappointed if any of the major names were removed, even though they were at least somewhat disappointing in their second match atLord’s. Still, as of recently, they were still maintaining their squad of 16 players for the Lord’s Test, with the inclusion of Brydon Carse at one point being followed by his omission from the squad due to the ECB looking into an incident in a nightclub in Derby where he was a guest. Sonny Baker took his place in the squad.

Even though Brydon Carse did not participate in the first Test match, this change of his does not have an effect on England’s winning combination.

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: England Predicted Playing XI

England Predicted Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan/Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Ali Usman, Mohammad Abbas, Ubaid Shah

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