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Home > Sports News > ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener

ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener

With Pakistan already struggling to save the three-Test series against England, there is an update on Imam-ul-Haq ahead of the remainder of the second match at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord's Test? Here's Latest Update On Pakistan Opener. (Image Credits: X)
ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord's Test? Here's Latest Update On Pakistan Opener. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 16:28 IST

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4: With Pakistan already struggling to save the three-Test series against England, there is an update on Imam-ul-Haq ahead of the remainder of the second match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Will the left-handed batter play in the remainder of the decisive Test against England? Find out here.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4: Will Imam-ul-Haq play in the remainder of the match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground?

The southpaw didn’t bat in Pakistan’s first innings due to a calf injury sustained while fielding on Day 1 of the second Test. Imam was taken for scans at Stumps on Day 1 of the ongoing game after which the severity of the injury has become clear, with a grade-1 tear injury emerging. PCB had issued a statement that said:

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“Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain and Imam is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of the Pakistan medical team. His participation in the remainder of the Test depends on treatment leading to recovery.”

While Imam has not officially been ruled out, Cricinfo reported that he needs ten days of rest, meaning the 30-year-old is not only unlikely to bat in the fourth innings but has also been ruled out of the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Imam had opened the innings with Azan Awais in the opening Test in Leeds, scoring 42 and 0 but Pakistan lost inside three days.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4: How much have England set Pakistan to win at the Lord’s Cricket Ground?

Meanwhile, England have been bowled out for 208 in their second innings at Lord’s and have set the tourists a daunting 389 to level the series ahead of the final Test. The target of 389 looks unachievable for Pakistan based on the current form of their batters, given they are yet to cross 200 across three innings of the series. The series-opener at the Headingley in Leeds saw them fold for 171 and 135 to lose by an innings and 103 runs.

There were hopes that Babar Azam’s return from injury in the second Test will hope the visitors’ show with the bat. While the bowling unit bundled England out for 290 in the first innings at Lord’s, the batting line-up once again failed, folding for 110 to concede a massive lead. At this stage, the home side look underwhelming favourites to romp to a 2-0 series win.

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ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamImam ul haqPakistan national cricket team

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ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener
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ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener
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