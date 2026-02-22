ENG vs SA Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026: Dushmantha Chameera’s Fiery Delivery Nearly Injures Jamie Overton

ENG vs SA Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka’s star bowler Dushmantha Chameera made jaws drop as he delivered a fierce blow to England’s Jamie Overton during the ongoing England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Dushmantha Chameera’s Brutal Blow Leaves Jamie Overton in Pain at T20 World Cup 2026

The dramatic incident took place on the final ball of England’s innings in Pallekele on Sunday. Dushmantha went for a yorker; however, it slipped out as a fast full toss instead. The ball went straight to the England batter, who tried to swing hard but missed.

The ball smashed into the inside part of Jamie Overturn’s thigh, very close to his knee. Overton was visibly in a lot of pain and looked shaken by the impact.

Even so, he showed real grit. Despite the heavy blow, Overton managed to run and complete a leg bye to close out the innings. England finished their 20 overs at 146 for 9 against Sri Lanka in this crucial Super 8 encounter. The video of the incident has taken the internet by storm.

Phil Salt fights alone as Sri Lanka dominate with spin Sri Lanka’s bowlers were in complete control after choosing to field first in Pallekele, and England never really got going. The Islanders bowled 12 tight overs of spin, conceding just 85 runs and picking up five wickets to squeeze the life out of the innings. Only Phil Salt looked settled, scoring a determined 62 off 40 balls. Will Jacks added 21, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled badly, with several players falling for single-digit scores. In the bowling department, Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) struck early and late, while Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dunith Wellalage (3/26) kept things tight in the middle overs to restrict England to a modest total. England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super 8: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

