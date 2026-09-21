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Home > Sports News > ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ENG vs SL 1st ODI: England will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their three-match series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday (Sep 22). The two teams will switch to the 50-over format after completing their three-match T20I series, with Harry Brook leading England and Kusal Mendis captaining Sri Lanka. The ODI series will also feature a blend of established international stars and promising younger players.

ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match - Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match - Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:10 IST

ENG vs SL 1st ODI: England will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their three-match series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday (Sep 22). The two teams will switch to the 50-over format after completing their three-match T20I series, with Harry Brook leading England and Kusal Mendis captaining Sri Lanka. The ODI series will also feature a blend of established international stars and promising younger players.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Details

  • Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
  • Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
  • Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, England
  • Series: Three-Match ODI Series

England vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2026 Schedule

The three-match ODI series will begin at the Riverside Ground before moving to Headingley in Leeds for the second game. The series will conclude at the Kennington Oval in London on September 27.

You Might Be Interested In
  • 1st ODI: September 22 – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  • 2nd ODI: Headingley, Leeds
  • 3rd ODI: September 27 – Kennington Oval, London

England vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2026 Team News

England will be led by Harry Brook and have several experienced players in their squad. Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid bring significant international experience, while Ben Duckett, Will Jacks and other younger options add depth to the side. The hosts also have a number of all-rounders, including Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson and Jamie Overton.

Sri Lanka will be captained by Kusal Mendis and will depend on experienced campaigners such as Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka. Their bowling group includes Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Dilshan Madushanka.

Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live on TV in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming in India?

Online live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be available on the Sony LIV website and app in India.

Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Live in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the series live on Sky Sports Cricket. Digital coverage will be available through the Sky Sports App and Sky Go, while selected coverage will also be available through the BBC.

Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Live in Sri Lanka?

Fans in Sri Lanka can follow the ODI series on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten Cricket. Online viewing will be available through SLT-Mobitel PEO TV and Dialog TV.

England ODI Squad

Batters: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root.

All-Rounders: Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton.

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Henry Crocombe, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake.

All-Rounders: Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage.

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamil Mishara.

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

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ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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