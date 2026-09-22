ENG vs SL, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Harry Brook’s Side Continue Winning Momentum? When and Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

ENG vs SL, 1st ODI Live Streaming: England will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their three-match series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, January 22. Harry Brook’s side will look to return to winning ways in 50-over cricket after losing the Ashes 2025-26 series 2-1 against Australia, while Sri Lanka will aim to build momentum after their recent T20I series against Pakistan ended in a 1-1 draw. Here are all the details, including live telecast and streaming information for the England vs Sri Lanka first ODI in India.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Date: Thursday, January 22

Thursday, January 22 Venue: R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live on TV?

The England vs Sri Lanka first ODI will be available for live television broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka first ODI live on SonyLIV and FanCode through their respective apps and websites.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Team News

England will return to ODI cricket after their 2-1 Ashes 2025-26 series defeat against Australia. Harry Brook’s team will be keen to make a strong start to the three-match series, while the matches will also provide both sides with an opportunity to build momentum ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s most recent international assignment was a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Recent ODI Form

Both England and Sri Lanka enter the series after losing their respective previous bilateral ODI series. England lost their previous ODI series against New Zealand, while Sri Lanka were defeated by Pakistan. The three-match series in Colombo will therefore provide both teams with an opportunity to return to winning ways in the 50-over format.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Prediction

England and Sri Lanka will look to start the ODI series strongly after defeats in their previous bilateral ODI assignments. Harry Brook’s side will aim to regain momentum in the 50-over format, while Sri Lanka will have the advantage of playing in home conditions. The contest is expected to be competitive, with both teams looking to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.