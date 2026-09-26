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Home > Sports News > ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Sri Lanka national cricket team finally found a way to win on what was a wretched tour for them until the second ODI against England at the Headingley in Leeds.

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)
ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 16:48 IST

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka national cricket team finally found a way to win on what was a wretched tour for them until the second ODI against England at the Headingley in Leeds. Powered by captain Kusal Mendis’ ton, the tourists were able to hold off England’s rampant run-chase and eke out a win to force a series-decider. England will close out the summer battling in a decider at The Kennington Oval in London on September 27, Sunday.

Sri Lanka, whose bowling line-up has been treated with disdain throughout the tour, once again came under pressure in the must-win second ODI. With 321 to defend, Ben Duckett and Tom Banton raced off the blocks before a flurry of wickets helped the Lankans put the brakes. While Will Jacks took the run-chase as deep as possible with his half-century, Jos Buttler’s untimely hamstring injury dented their momentum. With Buttler ruled out of the final ODI, he could also be doubtful for their winter fixtures.

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England, meanwhile, have called up Dan Lawrence to the squad but Jordan Cox looks to be the candidate to take Buttler’s spot in the XI. Despite falling only 16 runs short of Sri Lanka’s total in the second ODI, the home side don’t have much to worry about. Having been on top for most occasions in the series, England should look to embrace the pressure and come out on top.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Details

  • Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
  • Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
  • Venue: Kia Oval or Kensington Oval, London
  • Start Time: 3:00 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 2:30 PM IST

Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live on TV?

Fans in India can catch the television telecast of the series-deciding third ODI between England and Sri Lanka on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

England ODI Squad

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Dan Lawrence, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

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ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Tags: ENG vs SLEngland National Cricket TeamSri Lanka National Cricket Team

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ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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