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Home > Sports News > ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Emerge Victorious in England vs Sri Lanka? Check Toss and Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI and More

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Emerge Victorious in England vs Sri Lanka? Check Toss and Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI and More

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: England and Sri Lanka will face each other in the third T20I as the hosts look to finish their home summer on a winning note. England have enjoyed a strong run in recent months, while Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back after a difficult campaign in the shortest format. Here are all the details, including toss update, predicted playing XIs, live streaming and winner prediction.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I ODI Match Prediction: Who Will Emerge Victorious in England vs Sri Lanka? Check Toss and Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And Live Streaming Details
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I ODI Match Prediction: Who Will Emerge Victorious in England vs Sri Lanka? Check Toss and Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 15:30 IST

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: England and Sri Lanka will face each other in the third T20I as the hosts look to finish their home summer on a winning note. England have enjoyed a strong run in recent months, while Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back after a difficult campaign in the shortest format. Here are all the details, including toss update, predicted playing XIs, live streaming and winner prediction.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Details

  • Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
  • Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
  • Venue: England
  • Series: England vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2026

Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten channels.

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How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Team News

England will be led by Harry Brook in the absence of Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran. Uncapped T20 Blast performer Aneurin Donald has received his maiden call-up. England head into the series after completing a 3-0 Test series sweep against Pakistan and will look to continue their strong form against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will be led by Charith Asalanka after regular captain Kusal Mendis was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Binura Fernando’s back issue has also resulted in changes to the squad, with Dilshan Madushanka and Tharindu Rathnayake brought in as replacements.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Predicted Playing XIs

England Predicted XI: Buttler, Donald, Brook, Banton, Cox, Jacks, J Overton, Dawson, Atkinson, Rashid, Baker.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Nissanka, Mishara, Lahiru, Pavan, Asalanka, Liyanage, Hasaranga, Tharindu, Wellalage, Theekshana, Chameera.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Prediction

The toss could play an important role in determining the approach of both teams, with the captain winning the toss likely to assess the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Winner Prediction

England enter the contest with strong recent form and home advantage, while Sri Lanka have struggled in T20Is during 2026. England’s depth and recent performances could give them the edge in the third T20I, although Sri Lanka have enough quality to challenge the hosts if their key players deliver.

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ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Emerge Victorious in England vs Sri Lanka? Check Toss and Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI and More
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ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Emerge Victorious in England vs Sri Lanka? Check Toss and Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI and More
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Emerge Victorious in England vs Sri Lanka? Check Toss and Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI and More
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