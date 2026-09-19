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Home > Sports News > ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka

A ruthless England are unlikely to take their foot off the pedal and will target a 3-0 series sweep when they face Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on September 19, Saturday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 15:59 IST

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: A ruthless England are unlikely to take their foot off the pedal and will target a 3-0 series sweep when they face Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on September 19, Saturday at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The tourists have been a long way off from matching England’s firepower, consistency and depth across facets and it could prove to be a long tour for them, especially with the ODI series to follow next.

England, who had dismantled world champions India earlier in their home season, are turning into a fearsome limited-overs side. Despite Jofra Archer not playing in the opening game of the series, the Englishmen won comfortably and were even more dominant when the Barbadian returned for the second. Captain Harry Brook has not only been a shrewd tactician but also batted with finesse and brute force to make the side a formidable one.

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By contrast, Brook’s opposite number Charith Asalanka hasn’t been able to inspire the Sri Lankans, especially with the bat. Scores of 10 and 31 against England’s arsenal of batting and bowling depth will not suffice and the tourists must do significantly more to challenge the hosts. Kusal Mendis’ absence due to injury has also left a gaping hole in their batting line-up. It will be far from easy as England are likely to keep coming hard. It will also be Sri Lanka’s first-ever T20I at Old Trafford.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Match Details

  • Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
  • Date: Saturday, September 20, 2026
  • Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
  • Toss: 18:30 PM IST
  • Match: 19:00 PM IST
  • TV: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV App and website

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: When And Where Will the Match Be Played?

The match will take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The toss is slated to take place at 18:30 PM IST, while the match will kick off at 19:00 PM IST.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Where to Watch on TV?

Fans in India can catch the TV telecast of this match on Sony Sports Network.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Live on Mobile And Laptop?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka
Tags: Charith AsalankaENG vs SLEngland National Cricket TeamHarry BrookSri Lanka cricket Team

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ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Ruthless England Eye Whitewash Against Sri Lanka

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