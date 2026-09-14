ENG vs SL: Check England vs Sri Lanka Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ENG vs SL, All You Need to Know: England are set to host Sri Lanka for a multi-format series in September, with three T20Is and three ODIs scheduled between September 15 and September 27. The tour will begin with two matches against the England Lions before the limited-overs series gets underway. Here are all the details, including the full schedule, match timings, venues, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.
Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026 Match Details
- Tour: Sri Lanka Tour of England 2026
- Tour Matches: September 11 and September 13
- T20I Series: September 15, September 17 and September 19
- ODI Series: September 22, September 24 and September 27
- Venues: Chelmsford, Beckenham, Southampton, Cardiff, Manchester, Chester-le-Street, Leeds and London
Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026 Full Schedule
- September 11: Sri Lanka vs England Lions, County Ground, Chelmsford – 11:00 PM IST
- September 13: Sri Lanka vs England Lions, County Ground, Beckenham – 7:00 PM IST
- September 15: 1st T20I, Rose Bowl, Southampton – 11:00 PM IST
- September 17: 2nd T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff – 11:00 PM IST
- September 19: 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester – 3:30 PM IST
- September 22: 1st ODI, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street – 5:00 PM IST
- September 24: 2nd ODI, Headingley, Leeds – 5:00 PM IST
- September 27: 3rd ODI, The Oval, London – 3:00 PM IST
Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs England Live on TV?
Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka Tour of England 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network. The television network will provide live coverage of the T20I and ODI series.
How to Watch Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs England T20I and ODI series live through the Sony LIV app and website. The digital platform will provide live streaming coverage of the limited-overs matches.
Sri Lanka T20I Squad For England Tour
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Lahiru Udara (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka.
Sri Lanka ODI Squad For England Tour
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
England T20I Squad For Sri Lanka Series
England: Harry Brook (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
England ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series
England: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.