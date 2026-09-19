ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: England nailed yet another run-chase as they completed a 3-0 series sweep in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on September 19, Saturday. With the eight-wicket victory, Harry Brook and co. have climbed to the top of the T20I rankings again, dethroning reigning world champions India.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Jos Buttler smashes his second fifty of the series

The win, with 62 balls to spare, was a 15th in a row for England over Sri Lanka in the format. Chasing a modest 125, after Sri ​Lanka collapsed to 124 all out with seven balls remaining, the hosts were 22-1 after opener Aneurin Donald was ​stumped for 13 but Buttler and captain Harry Brook then stepped up and took control, ending ⁠the six-over powerplay at 82-1. Buttler, who on Thursday became the first batsman to reach 15,000 career T20 runs, brought up ​his half-century with a six and sent England to a winning 126-2 with another as he added a top-scoring 62 from 32 ​deliveries to his tally while Brook contributed 33 before being run out. Brook ended as top overall scorer and player of the series.