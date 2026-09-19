ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: England nailed yet another run-chase as they completed a 3-0 series sweep in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on September 19, Saturday. With the eight-wicket victory, Harry Brook and co. have climbed to the top of the T20I rankings again, dethroning reigning world champions India.
ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Jos Buttler smashes his second fifty of the series
“I think everybody stepped up in this series. Every game has been slightly different and we’re playing the conditions extremely well,” Brook stated.