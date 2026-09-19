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Home > Sports News > ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

England nailed yet another run-chase as they completed a 3-0 series sweep in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on September 19, Saturday.

ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)
ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 23:08 IST

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: England nailed yet another run-chase as they completed a 3-0 series sweep in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on September 19, Saturday. With the eight-wicket victory, Harry Brook and co. have climbed to the top of the T20I rankings again, dethroning reigning world champions India.

ENG vs SL, 3rd T20I: Jos Buttler smashes his second fifty of the series

The win, with 62 balls to spare, was a 15th in a row for England over Sri Lanka in the format. Chasing a modest 125, after Sri ​Lanka collapsed to 124 all out with seven balls remaining, the hosts were 22-1 after opener Aneurin Donald was ​stumped for 13 but Buttler and captain Harry Brook then stepped up and took control, ending ⁠the six-over powerplay at 82-1. Buttler, who on Thursday became the first batsman to reach 15,000 career T20 runs, brought up ​his half-century with a six and sent England to a winning 126-2 with another as he added a top-scoring 62 from 32 ​deliveries to his tally while Brook contributed 33 before being run out. Brook ended as top overall scorer and player of the series.
“I think everybody stepped up in this series. Every game has been slightly different and we’re playing the conditions extremely well,” Brook stated.
Sri Lanka bowled nine wides, two ​going all the way to the boundary. England, unchanged from the side that won the second T20 by six wickets in Cardiff on ​Thursday, again won the toss and opted to bowl as they chased the sweep, with a strong breeze blowing at Old Trafford.
Will Jacks, Jofra ‌Archer ⁠and Player of the Match Sonny Baker took two wickets each as Sri Lanka faded after ending their powerplay at 47-2. Opener Pathum Nissanka (36 off 24) top scored for the visitors before being caught by Brook off Jacks while Kamindu Mendis was caught by Jacks off Archer for 35 from 28 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga (seven from six) knocked a bail off his own wicket after taking a hefty ​swing at an Archer delivery ​and tail-ender Eshan Malinga was ⁠run out for a duck by Liam Dawson while seeking a single.
England won ​the first T20I in Southampton by 119 runs and the second by six wickets. England play three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka next week, starting at Durham’s Chester-le-Street ​ground on Tuesday with matches at Leeds’ Headingley on Thursday and London’s Oval on Sunday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka
Tags: ENG vs SLEngland National Cricket TeamJos ButtlerSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

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ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

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