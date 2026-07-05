ENG-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch On TV and Online? Check Predicted Playing XIs

ENG-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: The absolute pinnacle of women’s international cricket has arrived. Arch-rivals England Women and Australia Women are set to collide in the blockbuster final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 5.

England secured their ticket to the grand finale with a commanding 40-run victory over South Africa at The Kia Oval, powered by a stellar performance from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Meanwhile, the powerhouse Australian team cruised into the final after ruthlessly dismantling the West Indies by 8 wickets in their semi-final fixture. As the two finest teams in world cricket prepare for a historic showdown at the “Home of Cricket,” fans across the globe are scrambling to find out how to catch the live action.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Match Details & Broadcast Schedule

Match: England Women (ENG-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W), Final

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM IST / 3:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

ENG-W vs AUS-W When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch the live telecast of the final on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital viewers, the entire match will be available for live streaming online via the JioHotstar application and website. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, while Australian viewers can tune in via Fox Sports and stream on Kayo Sports.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Predicted Playing XIs

Both teams boast star-studded lineups, but consistency will be the key to lifting the coveted trophy.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton.

England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

With World Cup glory on the line, Australia will look to defend their legacy as global heavyweights, while England will count on massive home support to script history at Lord’s.