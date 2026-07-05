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Home > Sports News > ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?

ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?

ENG-W vs AUS-W Toss & Match Winner Prediction: Here's a look at who will win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final between England and Australia at Lord's.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women? Photo ICC- X
ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women? Photo ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 16:35 IST

ENG-W vs AUS-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: The grandest stage in women’s cricket is set for a historic blockbuster as unbeaten arch-rivals England Women (ENG-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) face off in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Taking place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 5, this highly anticipated clash features an England side chasing their second global crown after a 17-year drought, up against a powerhouse Australian team aiming for a record-extending seventh world title.

Both sides enter the finale in impeccable form. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s England topped Group 2 seamlessly before pulling off a remarkable comeback victory against South Africa in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Sophie Molineux’s Australia steamrolled through Group 1 and utterly dismantled the West Indies to punch their ticket to London.

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ENG-W vs AUS-W Pitch Report & Toss Prediction

The historic surface at Lord’s is expected to provide a well-balanced contest, offering good carry and bounce for the seamers initially, while shifting to assist high-class spinners like Sophie Ecclestone and Sophie Molineux as the game progresses. Given the pressure of a World Cup Final, the toss will play a critical role.

Toss Prediction: England Women to win the toss and elect to bat first. Captains generally prefer setting a target in high-stakes knockout games to avoid the mounting pressure of a scoreboard pressure chase under the lights.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Match Winner Prediction

Historically, Australia has held a psychological stranglehold over England in major ICC tournaments. While the overall head-to-head T20I record is exceptionally tight—with Australia leading 22-20—the Southern Stars hold a dominant 4-2 advantage in T20 World Cup matches and have historically won all three previous World Cup finals played between these two sides.

We predict Australia Women enter the final as distinct favorites to win the match. While England features the tournament’s top run-scorer in Danni Wyatt-Hodge (294 runs), Australia’s unmatched big-match temperament, depth in all-rounders like Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner, and championship pedigree give them a definitive edge to win their 7th crown. 

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ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?
Tags: Australia vs England women head to headENG-W vs AUS-WENG-W vs AUS-W winner predictionEngland vs Australia toss predictionEngland Women vs Australia WomenT20 World Cup final win probabilitywho will win today match ENG-W vs AUS-W

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ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?

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ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?
ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?
ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?
ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?

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