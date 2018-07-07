Sweden were ineffective in their outing against England as they were ousted from the FIFA World Cup 2018 after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Gareth Southgate's men. Two thumping headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli were enough to see off a brave Sweden side.

England secured their first semi-final qualification in a FIFA World Cup in 28 years after registering a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-final match played on Saturday. England’s Harry Maguire was the star of the show as he was phenomenal in his defensive work rate and capped his fine performance with a match-winning goal. England will now either face Russia or Croatia in the semi-final match on July 11, 2018.

Sweden harassed England for the first 30 minutes of the game as they effectively controlled the ball in the middle of the park, but what stood out in their display was their stoic defence. Swedish defenders man-marked England attackers so well that the Three Lions struggled badly to find an opening.

Golden Boot race front-runner Harry Kane came agonisingly close to give his side a 1-0 lead but his fierce long-range shot went wide off the far post.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men didn’t have to wait for long to get the breakthrough as just a couple of minutes later after Kane’s effort, Harry Maguire eventually made it 1-0 for his side. The Leicester City defender rose high up during a corner kick delivered by Ashley Young and scored a thumping header past a haplessly standing Sweden goalkeeper.

76% of you think that @England will win #SWEENG today! Are you feeling pretty happy with that opinion after the opening 30 minutes? 0-1#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/INxtKL3KVi — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

The momentum shifted to England and Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli began tormenting the Swedish defence. In the final minutes of the first half, Sterling missed the opportunity not once but twice to give a comfortable lead to England.

The Manchester City attacker had two clear-cut chances to score but was contained by Sweden’s R Olsen and ended up squandering the opportunities.

Key stats: 👉 #ENG have scored their eighth set piece goal this #WorldCup, at least two more than any other team 👉 Harry Maguire is the first player to score in a World Cup quarter-final match for @England since @themichaelowen in 2002#SWEENG pic.twitter.com/rRsmHFARum — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

The second-half deservedly belonged to England as the English attackers ran riots in Sweden’s box. However, Raheem Sterling proved prodigal whenever he was presented with an opportunity to score while captain Harry Kane was cut a frustrated figure as he was starved of service by his midfield.

In the 58th minute, Dele Alli further dampened Swedish spirits with a thumping header into the net on a cheeky chip pass from Jesse Lingard making it 2-0 for England. Gareth Southgate’s men continued the barrage on the Blagult defence and came close a couple of times to take their lead forward but to no avail.

That goal was the FIFTH header to find the back of the net for @England at this #WorldCup so far – more than any other team! #SWEENG 0-2 pic.twitter.com/8J3GKJ75M0 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

After gaining the lead, English backline defended well and kept the sporadic attacks of Sweden at bay while making sure the Three Lions cruised to their first world cup semi-final since 1990 World Cup. England will now face either Russia or Croatia in the semi-finals.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More