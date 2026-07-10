England Beat India 3-0 In T20I Series: Harry Brook, Phil Salt Star As Shreyas Iyer Suffers Historic Defeat

England national cricket team vs India national cricket team: India’s problems in the five-match T20I series against England persisted on Thursday when they lost the fourth game in Bristol by nine wickets, giving the hosts a 3-0 lead with one game remaining. The loss was Shreyas Iyer’s second series setback as India’s new captain, who is still unable to win his maiden T20I match.

This is the first time England has triumphed over India in a two-match or longer bilateral T20I series. Five of India’s six prior bilateral Twenty20 International series versus England had been victories; one series had resulted in a draw.

India suffer first series defeat to England across in 8 years

Before the ongoing tour, India’s last two bilateral series defeats against England across formats came during the 2018 tour, when they lost the ODI series 2-1 and the Test series 4-1. Since then, India had enjoyed a dominant run against England, winning eight of their 10 bilateral series, with the remaining two being drawn Test series in England that ended 2-2. After the opening match was washed out due to rain, England bounced back in dominant fashion, winning three successive games to seal the series.

IND vs ENG: Harry Brook, Phil Salt shine in chase for England

Chasing a modest target of 159, England’s batters made light work of India’s bowling attack, with Harry Brook and Phil Salt smashing commanding half-centuries to guide the hosts home in just 13.5 overs. Salt slammed 59 runs off 42 balls, while skipper Brook smashed 79 off just 35 balls laced with 8 fours and 4 sixes.

IND vs ENG: Another poor outing for Indian batters, barring Shreyas Iyer

Earlier, India struggled to find momentum with the bat, managing 158/7 despite a fighting unbeaten knock from Iyer. The captain stood tall amid the collapse, scoring 80 not out off 49 deliveries, but lacked support from the other end as England’s bowlers kept the visitors in check. Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured another disappointing outing, falling for 15 off 10 balls after being dismissed by Jofra Archer. Archer and Josh Tongue were the pick of the England bowling attack, claiming two wickets each to restrict India’s scoring rate.

With the series already decided, India will look to salvage pride in the final T20I, while England will aim to complete a comprehensive series victory.

(With Agency Inputs)

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