England Beat Norway 2-1: Jude Bellingham Stars With A Brace As Three Lions Reach World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Norway national football team vs England national football team: England defeated a struggling Norway team 2-1 at Miami Stadium on Saturday to go to the World Cup semifinals for the fourth time. Jude Bellingham scored twice, including the game-winning goal in extra time. After Andreas Schjelderup opened the score for Norway with a spectacular goal in the 36th minute and Bellingham skipped into the area to equalize just before halftime, the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

FIFA World Cup 2026: England proceed to semi-final

Three minutes into extra time, though, Morgan Rogers fired a long-range shot at the Norwegian goal that Orjan Nyland could only parry and Bellingham stole in to bury the rebound, delighting the white-shirted fans in the crowd of 64,478.

England will face Argentina or Switzerland in Atlanta on Wednesday in their fourth semi-final in their last five major championships, looking to stay on course for a repeat of their sole World Cup triumph of 1966.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway crash out

Norway will feel they deserved more out of the game, even if England kept Erling Haaland scoreless for the first time in his last 16 matches for his country, and will exit their first World Cup in 28 years with heads held high.

Perhaps because of the stifling heat, the first half was a cagey affair, but Norway exploded into life when Julian Ryerson crossed for Haaland to head the ball at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 35th minute.

A minute later, Patrick Berg stripped Harry Kane of possession near halfway and released Schjelderup down the left, the winger turning makeshift England full back Ezri Konsa inside out before crashing a shot-cum-cross into the net.

England were rattled and Norway took full advantage with Alexander Sorloth hitting a rising drive over the bar and Martin Odegaard drilling in a low shot that Pickford parried away.

They should have doubled their lead in the 44th minute when they briefly had a two-on-one inside the England half but Sorloth decided not to pass to Haaland and the defenders recovered their ground to snuff out the danger.

Norway vs England: Jude Bellingham equalises for Three Lions

Norway would regret their profligacy in stoppage time at the end of the half when Bellingham conjured up an equaliser of real quality from Anthony Gordon’s clever ball across the edge of the box. Bellingham took one touch to steer the ball into the area, another to take him past a defender, before turning to whip it across goalkeeper Nyland into the far corner of the net.

The remainder of the half was all England with Kane getting the ball into the net again only to be adjudged offside, a decision confirmed by VAR.

NOR vs ENG: Norway miss chances in second half

VAR was again called upon 10 minutes into the second half when Torbjorn Heggem thought he had put Norway in front from a corner, his goal scratched off for a shove by Haaland on Elliot Anderson.

Norway’s introduction of pacey winger Oscar Bobb in the 67th minute triggered another period of dominance with England fortunate not to concede when David Moller Wolfe headed the ball over Pickford and on to the bar.

England’s right-wing substitute Bukayo Saka then came close to helping his team take the lead with a dangerous cross that flashed across goal in the 78th minute but Norway were soon back on the attack. Saka, though, carved out another great chance in the 87th minute when he got to the byline and fired a low cross across the box that none of his teammates were able to get to.

England substitute Djed Spence caught Nyland napping in possession towards the end of normal time but the second half was destined to finish goalless.

Jude Bellingham scores winner before VAR rules out England penalty

VAR was to intervene once more after Bellingham’s second goal to rule out an extra-time penalty awarded to England for a foul on Djed Spence.

Haaland, unable to add to his tournament tally of seven goals, was substituted at halftime of the extra period and although Norway poured forward looking for an equaliser, England held on to match their progress to the last four at the 1966, 1990 and 2018 World Cups.

(With Agency Inputs)

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