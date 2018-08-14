England cricketer Ben Stokes on Tuesday was found not guilty of affray following a brawl in 2 nightclub revellers. The trial court in Bristol Crown Court also released co-defendant Ryan Ali from all allegations. Stokes said his memory of the night was "incomplete" due to his head injury.

A trial court in Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday found England cricketer Ben Stokes not guilty of affray following a brawl in two nightclub revellers. The trial court also released co-defendant Ryan Ali from all allegations. At the start of the trial prosecution, the cricketer was charged with allegations of causing bodily harm, which was rejected by the judge today.

Ben Stokes told the reporters that he was acting in self-defence and was trying to defend others when he punched the two best friends hours after England vs West Indies one day match.

Stokes’ solicitor, Paul Lunt said court’s verdict today end an 11-month ordeal for Ben. He added that during the trial he remained silent, while social media and certain parts of the had predetermined his guilt long before the trial began.

As per the reports, on 25th September, Ben Stokes was out with friends and teammates to celebrate the Englands win. Ben said that he came across 2 men who abused him and his friends. “It was all provoked by the men in question when I physically engaged with them. It was all heat of the moment and self-defence,” said Ben Stokes.

Due to the trail, Ben Stokes missed the second test of the five-match series against India at Lord’s in London.

