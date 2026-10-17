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Home > Sports News > England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

A new champion is all set to be crowned when England will lock horns against the West Indies in the World Championship of Legends 2026 final on October 18, Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)
England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 14:11 IST

World Championship of Legends 2026 Final: A new champion is all set to be crowned when England will lock horns against the West Indies in the World Championship of Legends 2026 final on October 18, Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

England played their A-game against South Africa in the first semi-final in Sharjah, consigning the Proteas to their first defeat of the tournament and knocking the reigning champions out of the competition. Moeen Ali (70) and Joe Denly (59) scored rollicking half-centuries to propel their side to 189/8 in 20 overs. Robbie Frylinck was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-3, while Hardus Viljoen and Aaron Phangiso took a couple of wickets each. However, AB de Villiers’ fierce form couldn’t play the kind of knock he would have liked, falling for a 13-ball 25. Although Morne Van Wyk top-scored with 31, South Africa still fell 43 runs short of the target.

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Meanwhile, the West Indies bested Australia in the second semi-final of the tournament. With the Caribbeans chasing a stiff 173 after Joe Bruns cracked a 52-ball 86 and Jonathan Wells’ 33-ball 49, Chadwick Walton blasted 87 while maintaining a strike rate of 207.14. Shivnarine Chanderpaul also chipped in with a cameo of 41 off 27 deliveries as the West Indies won with six balls to spare.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Details:

  • Match: England Champions vs West Indies Champions, Final
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
  • Match Start Time: 9:00 PM IST
  • Series: World Championship of Legends 2026, Final

England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Squads

England Champions Squad: Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ravi Bopara (c), Liam Plunkett, Owais Shah, Ryan Sidebottom, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ian Bell, Phil Mustard, Chris Schofield, and Usman Afzaal.

West Indies Champions Squad: Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Ashley Nurse, Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Samuel Badree, Tino Best, William Perkins, and Navin Stewart.

WCL 2026: Where to Watch England Champions vs West Indies Champions Live on TV?

The television telecast of the match shall be available on Star Sports, while the live streaming of the fixture will be on Fan Code App and website.

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England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: England ChampionsWest Indies ChampionsWorld Championship of LegendsWorld Championship of Legends 2026

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England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2026 Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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