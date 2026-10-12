England Contract List 2026/27: Jordan Cox, Tom Banton Among New Names as ECB Announces 30 Central Contracts

England Contract List 2026/27: The updated central contract list and coaching structure for England men’s international cricket have been approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Thirty players on central contracts and nine players with England Development contracts for the 2026–2027 season are included in the expanded list. Compared to the 2025–2026 list, which included a total of 30 contracted players, this is an increase.

Jordan Cox Among Seven New Additions in Central Contract List

Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Emilio Gay, Matt Fisher and Dan Lawrence have earned Central Contracts for the first time. Ollie Robinson has also returned to the list, having previously held Central Contracts in 2022 and 2023. Fisher previously held an England Development Contract in 2023 and a Pace Bowling Contract in 2022.

Sonny Baker has been upgraded to a two-year contract, while Jordan Cox and Henry Crocombe have also secured two-year Central Contracts for the first time. A total of 11 players are now on two-year contracts.

ECB Hand Out Development Contracts to Nine Players

James Coles, Mason Crane, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew and Matthew Revis have been awarded their first England Development contracts. Crane’s selection comes in the same week he is set to join an England squad for the first time in more than eight years.

Rew, who captained the Young Lions to the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year, is the youngest player on the list at just 18.

Nine players who were contracted last year have signed extensions, taking their deals through to September 2028. They are Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Adil Rashid and Jamie Smith are entering the second year of their existing two-year contracts, which run until the end of England’s 2027 home summer.

England Central Contract Players List

Two-year contracts: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Josh Tongue (to 30 September 2028).

One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (to 30 September 2027).

Development contracts: James Coles, Mason Crane, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, Matthew Revis, Mitchell Stanley (to 30 September 2027).

No longer contracted: Zak Crawley, Tom Lawes (development), Ben Stokes (retired), Luke Wood, Mark Wood (retired).

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