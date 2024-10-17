Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

England Cricket Board Bans Trans Women From Playing At International Level

 The previous ECB policy allowed trans woman to play the women's professional competitions, provided they were given clearance by the ECB to do so and the instances were assessed on a case-by-case basis

England Cricket Board Bans Trans Women From Playing At International Level

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned trans women who have underwent male puberty from playing women’s cricket for the national side.
The move brings ECB into the line with the International Cricket Council (ICC) policy updated last year to block trans women who underwent through male puberty from playing international cricket, as per Wisden. It comes after an extensive consultation process, which was extended following the ICC’s policy announcement.

A statement from the ECB on the news said as quoted by ECB: “Having considered wide-ranging views gathered during the consultation, as well as in consultations conducted during 2023, and the relevant science and medical evidence, the ECB has decided that from 2025 it will adopt the same approach as the ICC for women’s professional domestic cricket. This provides consistency, given that a primary purpose of the top end of the domestic structure is to produce international players.”

“The detailed policy will now be developed over the coming months, in consultation with stakeholders, and is due to be formally in place in time for the 2025 domestic season. It will apply to Tiers 1 and 2 of the new women’s domestic structure from 2025, as well as The Hundred Women’s competition,” he added.

The previous ECB policy allowed trans woman to play the women’s professional competitions, provided they were given clearance by the ECB to do so and the instances were assessed on a case-by-case basis. The decision to change that policy does not affect the players playing the sport at recreational level, under which players are accepted to play in the competitions matching the gender they identify as.

The decision does bring ECB in line with ICC’s policy, but puts them at odds with other domestic cricket boards. For instance, Cricket Australia currently has no requirements regarding the age of a transgender player’s transition, but specify that a trans women should keep their concentration of testosterone in serum to less than 10 nanomoles per litre continuously for 12 months or more in order to play in women’s cricket competitions at professional level.

The ECB statement concluded: “The ECB recognises that transgender participation is a complex area, with many strongly held views, and it is impossible to balance all the considerations. We want everyone to feel included and welcome in our sport, and believe the position reached strikes an appropriate balance by ensuring fairness in the elite game while ensuring inclusivity at a recreational level, with specific safeguards in place to manage disparities and ensure safety.”

MUST READ | Denmark Open 2024: PV Sindu Beats Han Yue To Reach Quarterfinals

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

England Cricket Board England Cricket Board Bans Trans Women players Trans women
Advertisement

Also Read

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Israeli Foreign Minister Confirms Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed By Israeli Forces

Israeli Foreign Minister Confirms Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed By Israeli Forces

Denmark Open 2024: PV Sindu Beats Han Yue To Reach Quarterfinals

Denmark Open 2024: PV Sindu Beats Han Yue To Reach Quarterfinals

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Entertainment

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox