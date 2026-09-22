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Home > Sports News > England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement

England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement

The Durham speedster was also a key figure in England's historic 50-over World Cup victory in 2019 at home.

England Cricketer Says 'This Time It's Just Ground Me' As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement. (Image Credits: X)
England Cricketer Says 'This Time It's Just Ground Me' As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 14:23 IST

Veteran England speedster Mark Wood has called time on his international career as he announced his retirement on September 22, Tuesday. The 35-year-old retires from international cricket after starring in 38 Tests, 70 ODIs and 38 T20Is from 2015 to 2025. The Durham speedster was also a key figure in England’s historic 50-over World Cup victory in 2019 at home.

Why did Mark Wood retire from international cricket?

Wood, who has had several injuries till date that limited his appearance in international cricket significantly, cited it as a defining factor. When asked whether the decision to retire difficult, straightforward or emotional, the right-arm speedster answered in an interview with Sky Sports:

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Probably all of them. When you speak to other people, they say it hits you in the face, there’s a big feeling around that being it: ‘You’re done.’ I’ve never really had that, I love playing cricket, I love playing for England, that’s been something I’ve felt really strongly about and proud to do. But I’ve had a lot of injuries. I’ve always found a way where I’ve believed I’d come back and had that resilience where I’m going to come back again, or I’ll be better, or I’ll prove somebody wrong again, but this time it’s just ground me down really. I think it’s been a long time since Perth, that was in November 2025 my last game, so it’s been a year-and-a-half really where it’s just sort of ground me down to thinking: ‘I’m never going to get back to this level.’ Plus the contract situation. My contract ends in September, and I think it just feels like the right time.”

Mark Wood went wicketless in his final international outing

With Wood’s final appearance coming in the Ashes 2025-26 opener at the Perth Stadium in November last year, he went wicketless in both games as Australia eventually won that match.

However, he played an important role in England’s World Cup victory in 2019, claiming 18 wickets in 10 games at 25.72. The final against New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground saw Wood pick up the crucial wicket of Ross Taylor, finishing with figures of 10-1-49-1. The hosts won a thriller by the boundary-count rule.

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England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement
Tags: England National Cricket TeamMark Wood

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England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement
England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement
England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement
England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement
England Cricketer Says ‘This Time It’s Just Ground Me’ As Injury-Prone Paceman Announces International Retirement

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