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Home > Sports News > England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days

England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days

Here is a look at the dramatic downfall of the Men in Blue as England dethrones India from the top spot of the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after a historic 1,600-day reign.

England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men's T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days. Photo BCCI- X
England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men's T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 01:33 IST

The global hierarchy of shortest-format cricket has undergone a seismic shift. Following a grueling and highly disappointing white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, reigning T20 World Champions India have officially lost their crown as the number-one ranked T20I team in the world on July 12. Taking their place at the absolute summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) standings is a rampant England squad.

A 1,600-Day Dynasty Shattered

India’s displacement from the pole position brings a definitive end to an absolute era of global dominance. The Men in Blue initially climbed to the number-one spot in February 2022. They went on to fiercely defend that throne for more than 1,600 consecutive days, navigating multiple bilateral series victories and culminating in their spectacular World Cup triumph in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

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However, the team’s fortunes took a sharp downward turn during their summer tour of the British Isles. Undergoing a transitional phase and building a new structural regime under the leadership of newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, India’s invincible aura vanished on foreign soil. The downward spiral began late last month with an unexpected, historical 2–0 series defeat at the hands of Ireland, shaking the team’s ratings cushion.

The English Masterclass

The final, decisive blow to India’s historic ranking streak was delivered directly by Harry Brook’s clinical England side. The hosts utterly dominated the recent five-match bilateral assignment. After an initial washout in Chester-le-Street, England orchestrated four consecutive tactical masterclasses. They handed India their heaviest-ever runs defeat in the format at Nottingham, chased down targets effortlessly in Bristol, and sealed the ranking switch with an emphatic 4–0 series rout at Southampton.

Before the final showdown in Southampton, skipper Harry Brook had publicly declared that ascending to world number-one was his team’s premier ultimate objective. His squad backed up those words with pure fireworks. A record-shattering 233-run partnership between Brook and opener Jos Buttler completely vaporized the Indian bowling attack, guaranteeing that the Three Lions leaped past the world champions in the official ICC standings matrix.

While the individual brilliancy of openers Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma—who still stubbornly cling to the top two spots in the individual ICC T20I batting rankings—offers a small silver lining, the team ranking reflects structural concerns. India remains entirely winless in the format post-World Cup, forcing Shreyas Iyer and the national selectors back to the drawing board as they slip down to second place.

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England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days
Tags: cricket ranking updatesEngland new number 1 T20 teamHarry Brook England cricket captainind vs engIndia loses T20I number 1 rankingindia vs englandIndia vs England T20 series resultsMen in Blue ranking dropShreyas Iyer India captain tour

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England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days

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England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days
England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days
England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days
England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days

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