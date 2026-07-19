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Home > Sports News > England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal

England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal

England beats France 6-4 in an unforgettable World Cup thriller! Bukayo Saka scores a hat-trick for the Three Lions as Kylian Mbappé shatters the all-time tournament goal record.

England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal. Photo X
England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 05:06 IST

In what will instantly be etched into footballing folklore as the most chaotic, breathtaking, and high-scoring play-off in tournament history, England captured the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal with a stunning 6-4 victory over France at the Miami Stadium on July 18. A match that began as a secondary consolation fixture quickly dissolved into a historic ten-goal epic that saw individual records shattered and tactical scripts entirely thrown out the window.

The first half belonged entirely to a ruthless, clinical England side assembled by Thomas Tuchel. Capitalizing on a disorganized French defense missing the injured William Saliba, the Three Lions blitzed Les Bleus from the opening whistle. Declan Rice ignited the fireworks in just the 3rd minute, driving home a crisp finish from the edge of the box. Defender Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage in the 18th minute by turning home a set-piece routine. Bukayo Saka then took absolute control of the half, weaving through the French backline to score in the 37th minute and again in first-half stoppage time, sending a shell-shocked France into the locker room trailing 4-0.

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However, Didier Deschamps’ 187th and final match in charge of France sparked an unforgettable second-half resurrection. Spurred on by halftime substitutions, French captain Kylian Mbappé completely stole the global headlines. The superstar forward struck in the 48th minute and completed a brilliant brace in the 66th minute. In doing so, Mbappé reached an astonishing 22 career World Cup goals, officially bypassing Argentina’s Lionel Messi to become the standalone all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Flanked by a 54th-minute strike from substitute Bradley Barcola, Les Bleus remarkably clawed the scoreline back to a nerve-wracking 4-3.

Yet, England refused to let their podium finish slip away. As the game opened up into an end-to-end thriller, Bukayo Saka drew a late penalty and clinically slotted it home in the 87th minute to complete a magnificent hat-trick and make it 5-3. A resilient France struck back once more through Ousmane Dembélé in the 96th minute to set up a grandstand finish. Finally, in the 98th minute of play, substitute Jude Bellingham drove the definitive dagger, executing a brilliant solo run to seal the 6-4 triumph. While Mbappé claimed football immortality, it was the Three Lions who walked away with the bronze medal in Florida.  

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England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal
Tags: 10 goal thriller Miami StadiumBukayo Saka hat-trick FranceDeclan Rice Ezri Konsa goalsEngland vs France 6-4 World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026France vs England third place match reportJude Bellingham goal vs FranceKylian Mbappe all time top scorer recordWorld Cup bronze medal match results

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England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal

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England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal

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England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal
England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal
England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal
England Edge Out France 6-4 In Ten-Goal Thriller To Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal

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