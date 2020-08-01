I have no hesitation in saying that England currently has the best bowling attack in the world. They have no shortage of options. For a team where two bowlers are going to take more than 500 test wickets, the strength of that team can be estimated. No team has such a bowling attack like England has. Apart from Anderson and Stuart Broad, the team has some quick`s like Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood whom the team can rotate whenever they want.

The England attack also struck me because the pitches against the West Indies were lifeless. Such performance on dead pitches is worth it. The truth is that England was also in a position to win even the first Test but due to some mistakes, it could not happen. England indeed deserves congratulations for such a performance of bowlers in unhelpful conditions.

Today`s cricket has become so professional that video analysts closely assess every batsman. The strategy of England has to be decided according to how the pitch and conditions are. It is clear that if James Anderson put the ball slightly back in the Southampton Test, it was all a part of England`s strategy. The first Test wicket was slow. The conditions were quite challenging for the swing bowler. In such a situation, Anderson`s work increased further. He knows that he does not hit the ball like Jofra Archer and his bowling is quite different from Chris Woakes. There was no shine in the ball in those conditions. The use of saliva was also forbidden. This also had an impact on his bowling.

As far as Stuart Broad is concerned, he proved to be an amazing bowler. He performed excellent bowling. One, he has a very good height and he probably releases the ball from the top, which makes the batsman hard to play on the front foot. The batsman is not able to make a timely decision on whether to play on the front foot or back foot. By the time he decides, it is too late.

Due to all these qualities, he has also succeeded in completing 500 wickets in Test Cricket, but for him, I would also like to say one thing that Broad is not as successful as he is in his own country or own conditions. Even his strength is halved outside England. In England, the ball swings even after being tipped and swings before that. It is common to change the fork with the tip of the ball. Under such conditions, wicket keeping in England becomes quite challenging.

When the team management did not include Broad in the first Test in Southampton, he was very angry and expressed his anger. This was because he knew his abilities well in these conditions. Jofra Archer also suffered because of not using saliva. The wickets were not helpful, so the bowlers had to struggle. Jofra Archer was picking up the ball from the shot of good length area. He is a truly talented bowler. He is just like the beginning of his career but there is no dearth of abilities.

As far as Chris Woakes is concerned, he did the job as supportive bowler well. Although he does not have that much talent, such a bowler is also a necessity for a team. Actually, he played the same role like Mark Wood in the first test but he played the same role in the rest of the tests, but in both of these, I consider Chris Woakes to be a better bowler.

Wood had nothing but speed while Woakes continued to hit the short of good length. On the other hand, if Wood does not get a swing, then it becomes easy for him to play. This is the reason why the WI batsmen did not have any problem in playing them in the only test played in the series.

England`s one-day cricket attack changed. In the first match against Ireland we saw, they included left-arm, David Willey, besides Saqib Mahmood and Tom Karan. In fact, after winning the World Cup, the England team wants to experiment in white-ball cricket. More and more players are expected to be tried by England in ODI format. Out of these bowlers, some good bowlers can be useful for England in future.

The writer is a former fast bowler of Indian Test Team.

