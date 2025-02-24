Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • England Hit By Injury Blow As Brydon Carse Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

England Hit By Injury Blow As Brydon Carse Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

The 28-year-old pacer struggled to find his rhythm in the match and ended as England’s most expensive bowler, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.85.

England Hit By Injury Blow As Brydon Carse Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

Brydon Carse


England’s hopes in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy have suffered a major setback as fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a toe injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development in an official statement, announcing that young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called in as Carse’s replacement.

Carse sustained the injury during England’s opening Group B match against Australia on Saturday in Lahore. The 28-year-old pacer struggled to find his rhythm in the match and ended as England’s most expensive bowler, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.85. Australia successfully chased down England’s 352-run target, handing the defending champions a disappointing start to their campaign.

According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Carse’s toe issue initially started as a blister during England’s white-ball tour of India before the Champions Trophy. The injury worsened over time, eventually requiring stitches and forcing him to miss the final two ODIs against India. Despite being deemed fit for the tournament opener, the injury aggravated further, leading to his exclusion from the squad ahead of England’s second group-stage match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

What is this absence mean?

Carse’s absence has left England with a void in their pace attack, with Jamie Overton emerging as a likely replacement in the playing XI. England still have fast-bowling options in Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson, while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood remain key figures in their attack.

Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed’s inclusion provides England with an additional spin option alongside veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid. The 20-year-old has made a promising start to his ODI career, picking up 10 wickets in five matches. He was an unused member of England’s squad during their recent tour of India and now has a chance to make an impact on the big stage.

England’s updated 15-member squad for the tournament includes Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, and Rehan Ahmed. With a crucial clash against Afghanistan on the horizon, England will need to regroup quickly and adapt to the latest setback in their Champions Trophy campaign.

ALSO READ: Rachin Ravindra’s Masterclass Seals Semifinal Spot For New Zealand

