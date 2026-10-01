England ODI Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series: Jos Buttler & Jofra Archer Miss Out For Harry Brook-Led Side; Check Full Team

England named a 16-man ODI squad for the tri-nation series in Pakistan that also involves Sri Lanka. The 2019 World Cup champions have named uncapped players, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe and James Coles in the squad. Meanwhile, there are a few big players missing with Jos Buttler not being in the squad after an injury sustained during the series against Sri Lanka. Jofra Archer has been rested for the tour and would therefore miss the clashes.
Meanwhile, frontline leg spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran return to the English squad, having missed recent matches. The England team is enjoying one of its successful periods in recent times. With Brendon McCullum having been relieved off his duties in red-ball cricket as the head coach, the former Kiwi batter has been managing the white-ball teams led by Harry Brook. Meanwhile, former England team star, Kevin Pietersen too has joined the coaching group in order to prepare for the World Cup in South Africa next year.
England in Pakistan Tri-Series Squad
16-player squad named for this month’s ODI tri-series in Pakistan
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— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 1, 2026
England’s ODI squad for the tri-series in Pakistan: Harry Brook (C), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.
ODI tri-series in Pakistan schedule
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18 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
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20 October: Pakistan v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
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22 October: Sri Lanka v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
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25 October: Pakistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
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27 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
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29 October: Sri Lanka v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
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31 October: Tri-series final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
England Starts Preparation For ODI World Cup 2027
Since their whitewash defeat against New Zealand, England cricket team have bounced back strongly in the ODI format. The 2019 World Cup winners have defeated Sri Lanka at home and away as well. In between of the two series against Sri Lanka, the Harry Brook-led side managed to register a 2-1 win over India as well at home.
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.