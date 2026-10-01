England ODI Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series: Jos Buttler & Jofra Archer Miss Out For Harry Brook-Led Side; Check Full Team

England named a 16-man ODI squad for the tri-nation series in Pakistan that also involves Sri Lanka. The 2019 World Cup champions have named uncapped players, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe and James Coles in the squad. Meanwhile, there are a few big players missing with Jos Buttler not being in the squad after an injury sustained during the series against Sri Lanka. Jofra Archer has been rested for the tour and would therefore miss the clashes.

Meanwhile, frontline leg spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran return to the English squad, having missed recent matches. The England team is enjoying one of its successful periods in recent times. With Brendon McCullum having been relieved off his duties in red-ball cricket as the head coach, the former Kiwi batter has been managing the white-ball teams led by Harry Brook. Meanwhile, former England team star, Kevin Pietersen too has joined the coaching group in order to prepare for the World Cup in South Africa next year.

England in Pakistan Tri-Series Squad

16-player squad named for this month’s ODI tri-series in Pakistan Read more 👉 https://t.co/0T4ijyHFa6 pic.twitter.com/btCNJfSmIo — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 1, 2026







England’s ODI squad for the tri-series in Pakistan: Harry Brook (C), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

ODI tri-series in Pakistan schedule

18 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

20 October: Pakistan v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 October: Sri Lanka v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 October: Pakistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 October: Sri Lanka v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

31 October: Tri-series final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

England Starts Preparation For ODI World Cup 2027

Since their whitewash defeat against New Zealand, England cricket team have bounced back strongly in the ODI format. The 2019 World Cup winners have defeated Sri Lanka at home and away as well. In between of the two series against Sri Lanka, the Harry Brook-led side managed to register a 2-1 win over India as well at home.

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