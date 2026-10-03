LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident

England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident

England cricketer Brydon Carse has faced stringent consequences from the cricket regulator for bringing the game into disrepute after an incident in the nightclub in the final week of August.

Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)
Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 07:11 IST

England cricketer Brydon Carse has faced stringent consequences from the cricket regulator for bringing the game into disrepute after an incident in the nightclub in the final week of August. The right-arm speedster was notably arrested and subsequently de-arrested on August 23 under the suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in the aftermath of Durham’s County Championship over Derbyshire the previous afternoon.

Brydon Carse to be suspended for a lengthy time?

A video circulating on social media showed Carse being escorted out of the nightclub in handcuffs on the night in question, with England teammates Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts also appearing in the footage. Derbyshire Police subsequently confirmed that it had investigated an allegation of assault, but the investigation was closed last month. In the aftermath of the incident, Carse was left out of England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s and has not been considered for any subsequent squads. He has, however, played a key role in Durham’s run to the second-division County Championship title.

You Might Be Interested In

In a statement on Friday, the Cricket Regulator confirmed that Carse has now been charged with breaching regulation 3.2 of the ECB’s professional conduct regulations, which pertains to bringing the game into disrepute. He is due to appear before a Cricket Discipline Panel hearing in the coming weeks, where the appropriate sanction will be determined. The potential punishment could range from a reprimand to a lengthy suspension from playing.

Regulation 3.2 states that “no participant may conduct themselves in a manner, do any act or make any omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute”.

Carse is in the second year of his two-year ECB contract, but his conduct had come under scrutiny even before the Derby incident. He was spotted out in Adelaide following England’s Ashes defeat in the third Test, despite then-captain Stokes instructing the players to remain at the team hotel.

When did Brydon Carse last play for England?

The 31-year-old was last seen in international cricket during the fifth Ashes Test earlier this year at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as he took three wickets in the match.

But Carse has been exceptionally good for Durham en route to their County Championship division title win, bagging 16 wickets in 4 games at 26.25.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident
Tags: Brydon CarseEngland National Cricket Team

RELATED News

WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?

India vs Brazil: Marquinhos Hails Kolkata Fans as Carlo Ancelotti Calls Historic Clash a Big Test

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

France vs Italy Predicted Line-Up: Can Kylian Mbappe Lead France to Victory? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

LATEST NEWS

On Gandhi Jayanti, Union Minister Jual Oram Pays Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri

Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

PIL in Supreme Court Seeking Protection For Right to Hold Peaceful Protests at Jantar Mantar

Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher

75-Year-Old Thane Man Dies During CJP Shivaji Park Protest; What Led To His Sudden Death?

Mumbai Man In Red Thar With Duplicate Number Plate Molests Woman, Injures Another In Kharghar

Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

Who is Carlos Espi? Real Madrid Young Star Replaces Ferran Torres in Spain Squad — Check Updated Team

Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident
England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident
England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident
England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident
England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident

QUICK LINKS