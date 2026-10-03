England Pacer Brydon Carse Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute After Derby Nightclub Incident

England cricketer Brydon Carse has faced stringent consequences from the cricket regulator for bringing the game into disrepute after an incident in the nightclub in the final week of August. The right-arm speedster was notably arrested and subsequently de-arrested on August 23 under the suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in the aftermath of Durham’s County Championship over Derbyshire the previous afternoon.

Brydon Carse to be suspended for a lengthy time?

A video circulating on social media showed Carse being escorted out of the nightclub in handcuffs on the night in question, with England teammates Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts also appearing in the footage. Derbyshire Police subsequently confirmed that it had investigated an allegation of assault, but the investigation was closed last month. In the aftermath of the incident, Carse was left out of England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s and has not been considered for any subsequent squads. He has, however, played a key role in Durham’s run to the second-division County Championship title.

In a statement on Friday, the Cricket Regulator confirmed that Carse has now been charged with breaching regulation 3.2 of the ECB’s professional conduct regulations, which pertains to bringing the game into disrepute. He is due to appear before a Cricket Discipline Panel hearing in the coming weeks, where the appropriate sanction will be determined. The potential punishment could range from a reprimand to a lengthy suspension from playing.

Regulation 3.2 states that “no participant may conduct themselves in a manner, do any act or make any omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute”.



Carse is in the second year of his two-year ECB contract, but his conduct had come under scrutiny even before the Derby incident. He was spotted out in Adelaide following England’s Ashes defeat in the third Test, despite then-captain Stokes instructing the players to remain at the team hotel.

When did Brydon Carse last play for England?

The 31-year-old was last seen in international cricket during the fifth Ashes Test earlier this year at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as he took three wickets in the match.

But Carse has been exceptionally good for Durham en route to their County Championship division title win, bagging 16 wickets in 4 games at 26.25.

(With inputs from ANI)