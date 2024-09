England Pacer Mark Wood Out Action For The Remainder Of The Year Due To Elbow Injury

Star England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out for the remainder of the year after sustaining an elbow injury England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement about the same.

“England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year following a right elbow injury. Medical scans have confirmed that Wood has a bone stress injury of the right elbow injury. He had noticed increasing stiffness and discomfort in his elbow during the Test series against the West Indies earlier in the summer,” ECB stated.

Wood last took part against Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Old Trafford. The statement added that apart from the right elbow injury, the 34-year-old also sustained a right thigh injury.

“He played a full part in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford managing the discomfort whilst he was bowling. During that Test match, Wood also sustained a right thigh injury, which is being managed and from which he is recovering well. Wood will continue to work closely with the ECB medical team on his management and rehabilitation,” it added.

ECB confirmed that because of the injury, Wood will miss England’s upcoming Test matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

“As a result, he will miss England’s upcoming winter Test tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December. He aims to return to full fitness by early 2025, in time for England’s white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled to begin in February 2025,” it concluded.

Currently, England have a 2-0 lead in the Test series after winning the opening two matches against Sri Lanka. In the first game, England clinched a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka. While, in the second match, England won by 190 runs.

