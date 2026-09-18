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Home > Sports News > England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub

England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub

Thomas Tuchel has announced England’s 27-man squad for the UEFA Nations League, recalling Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer after both missed the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka headline the England squad for the upcoming Nations League campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer in frame. Image Credit: X/@England
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer in frame. Image Credit: X/@England

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 15:37 IST

England National Football Team Squad: Thomas Tuchel has given a sneak peek of his England squad for one of the biggest upcoming international competitions, the UEFA Nations League match series. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer were selected again on the English team list, which was the major news of today’s announcement. They hadn’t been called up for the tournament in South America and had even missed the initial list of 26 players for the 2022 World Cup.

England has planned two matches at home first, one at Wembley against Spain and later at home against Czechia. The Nations League squad of England manager Thomas Tuchel will first play against Czech players away and then take on Spanish opponents at home. They will have to face Croatia and Czechia away on October 3 and 6 respectively after their home games.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold And Cole Palmer Back In The Fold

Alexander-Arnold is finally back at the national team. He last played for them more than a year ago. The Real Madrid player was unexpectedly omitted from England’s World Cup squad even though he has been very successful in the right-back position with both experience and attacking qualities. His return shows that Tuchel will still consider players who have good performances at the club level.

Palmer being called up, then again, is no less an event. The star from Chelsea has been a revelation at the start of the new season. He has already netted four goals and helped with two assists in his six matches in a row. Looks like he has impressed Tuchel such that the manager will give him a shot in an England jersey once again, since he could not play in the World Cup for the team.

England Eyes Euro 2028 Preparation

In the 27-man squad, they have also decided to recall Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lewis Hall, Jarrad Branthwaite, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Rio Ngumoha and Alex Scott. Several of these players have been putting in very good performances in the domestic season, and now they are going to get the opportunity to put themselves ahead of the curve in the Euro 2028 qualifiers preparation phase

Then again, stars whom we have known quite well over time – among them, Harry Kane and also Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo have been keeping theirs as Tuchel wants to mix experience with young talent.

England Squad For Nations League

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guéhi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O’Reilly, Jarrell Quansah

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Alex Scott

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka

Also Read: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?

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England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub
Tags: England Football TeamEngland Nations LeagueThomas Tuchel

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England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub
England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub
England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub
England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub
England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub

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