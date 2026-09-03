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Home > Sports News > England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team

England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team

England have named a 15-man squad for the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test at Edgbaston, with Brydon Carse still unavailable following his arrest controversy. Sonny Baker retains his place, while Pakistan make sweeping changes after losing the Test series 2-0.

England announced a 15-man squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
England announced a 15-man squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 09:55 IST

England Squad vs Pakistan: A 15-man team for the third and final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan has been revealed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Following his brief detention outside a Derby bar, fast bowler Brydon Carse was excluded from England’s squad for the second Test match against Pakistan.

ENG vs PAK: Brydon Carse Continues to be Sidelined

Brydon Carse was filmed being led away from the bar in handcuffs, with police later confirming that he had been arrested and subsequently de-arrested. Following the incident, he was withdrawn from England’s squad for the second Test at Lord’s.

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Carse was replaced in England’s squad for the second Test by fast bowler Sonny Baker, who has retained his place for the third Test at Edgbaston as well. The only change to England’s squad is the omission of pacer Matt Fisher, leaving a 15-member group for the series finale.

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Make Overhaul Squad Changes

Meanwhile, Pakistan made major changes to their Test set-up ahead of the third and final Test against England from September 9, replacing almost half of their squad and releasing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul following heavy defeats in the first two Tests against the Three Lions. Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat in the second Test, allowing England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. In the first Test, Pakistan had lost by an innings margin.

PCB released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad after the loss at Lord’s. In their place, Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. The PCB also roped in Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan’s white-ball coaching set-up as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

ENG vs PAK: England Announce Squad For 3rd Test

England 3rd Test Squad: Joe Root (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

Also Read: Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO

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England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland vs PakistanJoe Root

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England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team
England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team
England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team
England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team

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