England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: The 16-man squads for England’s forthcoming home white-ball series against Sri Lanka have been revealed. The first T20I leg of the series will take place in Southampton on September 15, followed by a second T20I in Cardiff on September 17 and a third in Manchester on September 19. After that, the sides will switch to the One-Day International (ODI) format. The first ODI will be played in Chester-le-Street on September 22, the second in Leeds on September 24, and the series will end at The Oval on September 27.

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns With Uncapped Additions

Jamie Overton has been named in both squads after missing the series against India due to injury.

Opener Aneurin Donald has earned his maiden call-up to the T20I squad, while uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe has received his first ODI selection.

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Sam Curran, Phil Salt And Jacob Bethell Continue Injury Rehab

Sam Curran and Phil Salt will remain unavailable for the series as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell is progressing well with his rehabilitation after undergoing successful surgery on his injured knee earlier this week.

England had a successful white-ball home series against India, defeating the visitors 4-0 in T20Is and 2-1 in ODIs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won the ODI series while losing out in the T20Is against the West Indies.

ECB Continues to Sideline Brydon Carse Due to Off-Field Issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opted not to select seamer Brydon Carse for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, despite him being available for selection. According to Cricinfo, an ECB spokesperson said the decision is aimed at giving Carse time to address the issues surrounding the Derby incident and reset, while stressing that his omission does not prejudge the outcome of any ongoing investigation.

England Squad vs Sri Lanka

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

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