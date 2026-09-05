LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

England have announced their T20I and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series in 2026, with Harry Brook as captain and Jamie Overton returning. Aneurin Donald and Henry Crocombe receive maiden call-ups, while Brydon Carse continues to be on the sidelines.

Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 10:33 IST

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: The 16-man squads for England’s forthcoming home white-ball series against Sri Lanka have been revealed. The first T20I leg of the series will take place in Southampton on September 15, followed by a second T20I in Cardiff on September 17 and a third in Manchester on September 19. After that, the sides will switch to the One-Day International (ODI) format. The first ODI will be played in Chester-le-Street on September 22, the second in Leeds on September 24, and the series will end at The Oval on September 27.

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns With Uncapped Additions

Jamie Overton has been named in both squads after missing the series against India due to injury.

You Might Be Interested In

Opener Aneurin Donald has earned his maiden call-up to the T20I squad, while uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe has received his first ODI selection.

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Sam Curran, Phil Salt And Jacob Bethell Continue Injury Rehab

Sam Curran and Phil Salt will remain unavailable for the series as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell is progressing well with his rehabilitation after undergoing successful surgery on his injured knee earlier this week.

England had a successful white-ball home series against India, defeating the visitors 4-0 in T20Is and 2-1 in ODIs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won the ODI series while losing out in the T20Is against the West Indies.

ECB Continues to Sideline Brydon Carse Due to Off-Field Issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opted not to select seamer Brydon Carse for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, despite him being available for selection. According to Cricinfo, an ECB spokesperson said the decision is aimed at giving Carse time to address the issues surrounding the Derby incident and reset, while stressing that his omission does not prejudge the outcome of any ongoing investigation.

England Squad vs Sri Lanka

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impact: Ex-Indian Cricketer Reveals ‘Even My Wife Is Watching Because Of Him’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads
Tags: Brydon CarseENG vs SLEngland vs Sri LankaJamie Overton

RELATED News

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Cannabis Interruption, Elina Svitolina Crashes Out

WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impact: Ex-Indian Cricketer Reveals ‘Even My Wife Is Watching Because Of Him’

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell

LATEST NEWS

6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan

Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?

From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently

Samra Chaudhry Viral MMS: Old Intimate Videos Resurface Online, Here’s What We Know

‘Why Should Muslims Participate?’ VHP’s New Rules For Maharashtra Navratri Events, Seeks Aadhaar Checks And Tilak Verification

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging, Massive Jams In Delhi-Gurugram; IMD Forecasts More Rains

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens At Rs 24.75 Crore, Enters 2026’s Top Openers

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card Out For Re-Exam: Steps To Download Hall Tickets, What To Do Next?

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads
England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads
England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads
England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

QUICK LINKS