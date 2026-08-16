England Star Djed Spence Joins Inter Milan From Tottenham in £25.6m Transfer

England international Djed Spence has completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan, bringing an end to his four-year spell in north London.

The 26-year-old defender has signed a five-year contract with the Italian giants, who are understood to have agreed a transfer fee of approximately €30 million (£25.6 million) for the versatile full-back.

Spence becomes the second England player to arrive at Inter during the summer transfer window. He follows John Stones, who joined the Serie A champions after leaving Manchester City when his contract expired.

The move had been widely anticipated after Spence appeared to confirm his Tottenham departure on social media earlier on Saturday. In an emotional farewell, the defender thanked the club’s staff, teammates and supporters while describing his time in north London as a memorable chapter of his career.

Spence enjoyed a productive 2025-26 season, making 44 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions. He was also part of England’s squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and featured in all eight of his country’s matches as Thomas Tuchel’s side finished third.

His departure comes amid significant competition for places in Tottenham’s full-back positions. Pedro Porro, who had been the club’s preferred option at right-back, signed a new contract in June, while Andy Robertson arrived from Liverpool to strengthen the opposite flank.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi had previously expressed his desire to retain Spence, revealing in July that he hoped to persuade the defender to remain at the club. However, the player has ultimately opted for a new challenge in Serie A.

Spence initially joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough in 2022 for a reported £12.5 million. Although his time at Spurs included periods of competition for a regular starting place, he went on to make 85 appearances for the club in all competitions.

One of the highlights of his Tottenham career came during the 2024-25 campaign, when he helped the club secure the Europa League trophy.

The move to Inter also represents a return to Italian football for Spence. He previously spent six months on loan at Genoa in 2024, gaining his first experience of Serie A.

Now, the England international will look to establish himself at one of Italy’s biggest clubs. Inter’s decision to invest heavily in Spence reflects their belief in his ability to contribute both defensively and going forward.

For Tottenham, meanwhile, his exit marks another significant change to a squad that has already undergone considerable restructuring during the summer.