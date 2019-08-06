Star Pacer of England, James Anderson has been ruled out from the second test match of the Ashes series. This is going to be proved as a major blow for England as Australia has registered a win in the first test of the series and now from the second test, their star pacer will be missing.

A big blow came for England amidst of the Ashes series against their arch-rivals Australia as their star pacer James Anderson has been rested for the second test match of the Ashes series and it is not sure that he will be ready for the other left matches of the Ashes series or not due to the injury in his right calf. England’s record wicket-taker got injured after just four overs in the series opener at Edgbaston and did not bowl again in the test match and Australia romped a 251-run victory.

Scans of the star pacers legs have confirmed that he has no chance to participate in the second test match which will be played next week at the Lord’s stadium. The 37-year-old pacer got injured on the first morning of the Ashes series. The player had not played any cricket for a month and got the same calf injured which was affected before. Due to the injury faced by Anderson, he has to undergo a rehabilitation programme working with Lancashire and England medical teams.

England skipper Joe Root said that Anderson’s injury is a big loss for England as he is a very crucial and important role in the team. The 37-year-old pacer has

Jofra Archer, the young speedster from England is ready to make his Test debut on the grandest stage of test cricket, Ashes. He is called as the replacement for the 37-year-old James Anderson who has officially been ruled out from the second ashes test due to a calf injury.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App