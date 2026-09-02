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Home > Sports News > England Test Batting Coach: Michael Hussey Turns Down Stephen Fleming’s Offer for Cricket Australia Role

England Test Batting Coach: Michael Hussey Turns Down Stephen Fleming’s Offer for Cricket Australia Role

Michael Hussey has reportedly rejected England’s Test batting coach role offered by Stephen Fleming, opting for a flexible Cricket Australia consultancy position. The decision leaves the ECB searching for a new batting coach, with Marcus Trescothick emerging as a potential candidate.

Michael Hussey has rejected the England Test batting coach role for a part-time consultancy role at Cricket Australia. Image Credit: Instagram/Michael Hussey
Michael Hussey has rejected the England Test batting coach role for a part-time consultancy role at Cricket Australia. Image Credit: Instagram/Michael Hussey

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 11:31 IST

England’s search for a new Test batting coach continues after Michael Hussey reportedly rejected the offer to join the Three Lions coaching setup. Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had appointed former Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming as the head coach for Test cricket. Hussey, who had played under the coaching of Fleming and even worked with him in the coaching setup, denied the opportunity to reunite. Meanwhile, he has taken a part-time consultancy role at Cricket Australia (CA).

Michael Hussey Denies England Batting Coach Role

According to a report from the Guardian, Hussey went ahead and took the consultancy role instead of the batting coach position thanks to the difference in flexibility of the two roles. He is already involved as the coach in the Hundred and is a regular feature in the commentary box in Australia. While his future at the Chennai Super Kings and its other franchise is undecided, Hussey has been pipped as one of the options to take up the head coach role vacated by Fleming.

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Reportedly, Fleming had approached Hussey to join him as the batting coach of the England Test team last month. However, the 51-year-old was keen to keep his existing commitments with Welsh Fire, Chennai Super Kings and commentary gigs in Australia. With that in mind, a part-time consultancy role at CA made more sense for Hussey.

Michael Hussey Chooses Australia Over England

The biggest draw of the Cricket Australia consultancy role is perhaps that it gives Hussey the flexibility to coach at the international level while also maintaining his other work commitments. Australia’s Test schedule is pretty hectic too, but with the part-time arrangement, the former batter can schedule his national team duties around playing in franchises and doing broadcasting. It is an unwelcome blow to Fleming, who had already decided he would add Hussey to his England support staff.

Who Will Become England Test Batting Coach?

With the ECB still looking for a batting coach for Stephen Fleming’s setup, there seems to be no answer as to who will become England’s new Test batting coach. Former English batter Marcus Trescothick, who had filled the shoes as batting coach under Brendon McCullum, seems to be a viable option and could be retained as the batting coach. Trescothick is currently serving as the interim coach of the England team during the ongoing series against Pakistan, where they have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. 

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan: Why Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy Have Been Selected Despite Fitness Concerns?

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England Test Batting Coach: Michael Hussey Turns Down Stephen Fleming’s Offer for Cricket Australia Role
Tags: England cricket teamMichael HusseyStephen Fleming

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England Test Batting Coach: Michael Hussey Turns Down Stephen Fleming’s Offer for Cricket Australia Role

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England Test Batting Coach: Michael Hussey Turns Down Stephen Fleming’s Offer for Cricket Australia Role
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