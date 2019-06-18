Host England is going to take on Afghanistan in the 24th match of the tournament at Old Trafford Cricket ground, Manchester.

England is at the fourth spot in the table with 6 points, whereas the tournament minnow Afghanistan is at the bottom of the point. Both teams have played 4 matches so far in the World Cup. There are chances of rain today in Manchester. The pitch will be seamer-friendly at the start of the innings but as the match will progress spinners would become the key for two teams.

England has faced some injury problem as their in-form batsman Jason Roy is ruled out from the match due to a hamstring tear. On the other hand, Afghanistan will surely try to snatch a win from the tournament favourite.

Squads:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Morgan is playing the match against Afghanistan.