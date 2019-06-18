Host England is going to take on Afghanistan in the 24th match of the tournament at Old Trafford Cricket ground, Manchester.
England is at the fourth spot in the table with 6 points, whereas the tournament minnow Afghanistan is at the bottom of the point. Both teams have played 4 matches so far in the World Cup. There are chances of rain today in Manchester. The pitch will be seamer-friendly at the start of the innings but as the match will progress spinners would become the key for two teams.
England has faced some injury problem as their in-form batsman Jason Roy is ruled out from the match due to a hamstring tear. On the other hand, Afghanistan will surely try to snatch a win from the tournament favourite.
Squads:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Morgan is playing the match against Afghanistan.
Live Updates
Rashid comes in
Rashid comes to Joe, He is getting both leg break and googly just by fixing his figures to change the batsman's mood. The bat is still getting runs.
Naib continues
Naib continues and is bowling good. But wickets are hard to come by. Maybe they need to bring Nabi back and see if he could weave some magic.
Bairstow completes 50
Gulbadin Naib to Bairstow. Single comes after another misfielding. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan is back but can he perform the role which team need right now.
Bairstow at its best
Jonny Bairstow at ist best, smashing runs and Afghanistan's misfielding is giving advantage for the English players. The team is leading with the runs.
England blooming
Just 2 runs behind 100. England is maintaining balance in the match by scoring more runs for the target. The team is leading with the opener Bairstow smashing runs.
Four!
Jonny Bairstow smashed boundary. The team have scored 90 and is leading towards 100. The team have lost its one wicket but the two batsmen have consolidated team.
After 15 overs, England 72 for 1
After 15 overs, England 72 for 1. Jonny Bairstow 34 and Joe Root 10. Bairstow on the crease, going forth and back now to play the shots. With confidence against spin. Nabi returns with a tight over.
After 13 overs, England 60/1
After 13 overs, England 60 for 1.Jonny Bairstow 25 and Joe Root 7. The partnership between Joe and Bairstow can lead the team as the players are at the front.
Gulbadin Naib in!
Gulbadin Naib has brought himself and is almost gets rooted as he nearly chopped it onto his stumps. But the batsman survives and Afghanistan concede a single in the over.
Fifty for team
50 runs for England after losing a strong wicket of Vince. Bairstow is batting at 25 and Joe 7 runs. The English team has completed just 50 runs after 12 overs.
Four!
The English team is making boundaries but the team need strong partnership to lead the team in the World Cup 2019. Plz tune in NewsX for latest updates.
Mujeeb blows!
Mujeeb is mostly focused on shot balls rather full pitch but the condition is sure that the team can lead it over 300 more. Zadran is also getting heavy with the ball.
Wicket!
Dawlat Zadran removes James Vince. Joe Root has joined Bairstow. The Afghanistan bowler Zadran has so far bowled four overs and he has given 30 runs.
Mujeeb to Bairstow
Mujeeb has taken his 5th over too. The batsmen look to the Aghan bowlers to lead the team with runs at the fast speed. The team can make the target over 300 runs
Catch dropped
Bairstow's catch was dropped at the leg side. Afghans seem today as the losing opportunity as the miss fielding can prove bad to the team's performance against the English.
Four!
Vince hits four as the Dawlat has been reduced to see the boundary. Vince has the best at the off-side. The player has the calibre to take the team ahead.
Openers look for strong start
After 6 overs, England have just scored 30 runs. The team have not lost any of the wickets but its openers James Vince and Jonny Bairstow looking for solid start
After 5 overs, England scored 20 runs
After 5 overs, England have scored 20 runs without loss. England openers look for the solid start as the team has lost matches to Pakistan and Bangladesh.
England chose to bat
After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan led team chose to bat first and Afghanistan will field in the first inning. This will be the crucial game between the two teams.