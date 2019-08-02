In day 2 of the high voltage test series, Ashes, Roy lost his wicket at an early stage and was sent back to the pavilion. After that Burns and Root tackled the Australian bowlers.

Ashes Day 2: Roy departs early, Burns and Root tackle the Australian Bowling attack in the post-lunch session

After a mixed story of Ashes Day 1, England lost their first wicket as Jason Roy edged to slip and caught by Steven Smith. It was James Pattinson who provided the first breakthrough for his team. But after that dismissal, England never looks back courtesy Rory Burns and Joe Root.

Both played some excellent shots and put England on command by posting 71 at the loss of only one wicket at the end of Lunch Day 2. The story of wrong decisions continues as Aleem Dar makes a false decision in the 15th over of the game. Even though Australia has reviews with them but went against it. In the same way, the Umpire gave his decision against Root in the 21st over of the match and this time Root went for Review and made a lucky escape. The blunder continues, and Umpire makes the 10th blunder of the game by giving a wrong decision. It was Root who went for another review and again reversed the Umpire’s decision and made another exit.

Despite all these blunders, Joe Root and Rory Burns are still on the crease and toying with the Australian bowling attack. Even though Nathan Lyon showed some intent with the ball but didn’t get the second breakthrough for his team. Australia might be in huge pressure as Rory Burns and Joe Root are looking very dangerous. They might be missing the services of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood.

