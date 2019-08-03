England vs Australia Ashes series: The Ashes series is being played between Australia and England and the first day of the first test has been completed. Here are the most important points related to day 1 of the Ashes series.

England vs Australia Ashes series: The Ashes is going on and day 1 was successfully completed on August 1, 2019. Players have shown tremendous performance in the first day of the first test match. Steve Smith was Australia’s saviour in Birmingham as the Ashes were going on. The former Australian captain scored his first test ton since he got banned due to the ball-tampering case. Smith scored 144 runs and took the total of Australia to 284 runs.

Here are the main points about the day one of the Ashes series:

Disgust over embarrassing top order of Australia:

Australia’s top order was really disappointing at the Edgbaston but the umpiring was more awful than that. Umpire Aleem Dar welcomed heavy criticism from all individuals of the cricket world as he proved to be a shocker. Firstly, he didn’t give David Warner out in the second over, then Dar raised his finger for LBW to send the Australian opener back to pavilion despite the hawkeye view showing that the ball had missed the leg stump. After this, Dar gave Steve Smith out LBW to Stuart Broad but the former Australian skipper challenged the decision and was proven right and a few more wrong decision was executed in the game by Dar.

Smith’s century:

It is been more than 16 months, Steve Smith finally scored another century for Australia as he scored 144 runs in the Ashes series against England. The former skipper’s last Test century was scored against England in 2017. after getting bammed from the game for a period of one year, there were a lot of question marks over whether Smith will be able to perform or he will be able to prove himself in the game or not. The former Australian skipper was at his best in the test match.

Batting sorrows continue:

Australia is unable to win a single test match in England since 2001 and the main reason for that is the batting performance of the team over the last 18 years hasn’t been that good. The batting line up of Australia was completely unable to prove themselves in the first day of the first test match of Ashes series. Australia’s score of 284 runs was only possible due to the 144 run inning of former skipper Steve Smith who tried his best to prove himself in the game.

Jimmy Anderson’s injury:

England will be in a state of dilemma due to the injury of their star player Jimmy Anderson after he bowled just four overs on the first day of the test match before leaving the pitch to get his right calf scanned. If Anderson will be ruled out of the Ashes series, then it is going to be a great loss for the Englishmen.

