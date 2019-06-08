The 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway between the hosts England and Bangladesh in Cardiff. It is expected to be another breathtaking taking match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Taking on England in the English condition is not an easy task for Bangladesh Tigers as the tracks and conditions support the host team more. Till now, at the tournament, Bangladesh has been performing well as they registered a win against South Africa.
A potential two misfortunes in three matches was positively not expected to happen with one of the world’s top-positioned ODI group so England must demonstrate some nerve against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday to recover its World Cup desire on track.
Bangladesh is no longer a team with weak players and line up so its high team that other teams start taking the team seriously or else they can become a medium of great loss for any team. It is a contorted, experienced lineup that can beat anybody. Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said on Friday that he thinks that this is going to be a battle between the best groups created by England in the World Cup. He concluded his statement by saying that they are in the appropriate form, and are winning matches.
Live Updates
BAN 149/2
Adil Rashid again in action, but ohh, here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over by Shakib, the man is trying his best to his boundaries and take his team to victory. Again a boundary on the 5th ball of the over.
BAN 139/2
Mark Wood again in action, Rahim and Shakib trying their best to hit a boundary, but unable to do so. No boundaries in the 25th over.
BAN 135/2
Adil Rashid again in action, Bangladesh struggling to get a boundary, but unable to, ohh a wide ball. And here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over by Shakib.
BAN 127/2
Mark Wood again in action, again a boundary on the third ball of the 24th over, but a single boundary is not going to help Bangladesh in the long run.
199/2
Adil Rashid back in action, Bangladesh is unable to score and the match is getting one sided. And here goes a much-needed boundary on the second ball of the 22nd over.
BAN 112/2
Marl Wood to deliver the 20th over, Rahim and Shakib trying their best to find a gap to hit a boundary. No boundary till the 5th ball of the 21st over.
BAN 98/2
Plunkett again in action, Bangladesh struggling hard to hit a boundary, This is the high time when Bangladesh needs to score some big boundaries.
87/2
Plunkett again in action, not letting the Bangladeshi batsmen hit boundaries. Bangladesh struggling to hit boundaries. Bangladesh under immense pressure.
83/2
Mark Wood again in action, but ohh, here goes a boundary on the third ball of the and yeahh again a boundary on the fourth ball of the 16th over.
77/2
Plunkett delivering the 15th over, Bangladesh under pressure. The match is going one-sided as the batsmen are unable to hit boundaries and the run rate is very low as compared to the required run rate.
68/2
Plunkett back in attack, gave just two runs out of first three balls of the 13th over. No scope of boundary for the Bangladeshi batsmen, this is going to be a tough game for Bangladesh.
BAN 56/1
Plunkett comes into attack, Tamim and Shakib trying their best to score boundaries, two wides back to back, Plunkett is nervous may be.
BAN 48/1
Jofra Archer again in action, and yeah, here goes a boundary on the second ball of the over by Tamim Iqbal, a much-needed boundary, Bangladesh needs more boundaries.
BAN 37/1
Woakes again in action, It seems like Bangladeshi batsmen are not taking risks to play big shots and at this point of time it is very necessary.
BAN 33/1
Jofra Archer back in action, gave just a single run in first three balls of the over. Batsmen trying to find a gap to score a boundary. Well, if it is going to be like that, it is going to be very hard for Bangladesh to win the match.
BAN 30/1
Woakes back in attack, Bangladesh is under immense pressure, batsmen unable to perform and the run rate is continuously low.
BAN 21/1
Jofra comes in action, gave just 2 runs out of the first three balls of the 6th over. Bangladeshi batsmen unable to score boundaries, team under pressure.
BAN 18/1
Chris Woakes back in action, Bangladesh struggling to score a boundary and here it goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the 5th over by Shakib.
Soumya Sarkar returned to pavillion
Third over going on, Bangladesh unable to perform and here comes the first shock, Soumya Sarkar down at a score of 2 runs.
ENG 386/6
Saifuddin back in attack, trying to restrict boundaries. And here goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the over, again a boundary on the fifth ball of the over. First Inning ends and England at a score of 386 runs with a loss of 6 wickets.
ENG 373/6
Mashrafe Mortaza back in attack, and here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over by Plunkett and again a boundary on the second ball of the over too, this is going to be very difficult for Bangladesh to chase and here again goes a SIX on the last ball of the over by Plunkett.
ENG 355/6
Mustafizur Rehman again in action, and here goes a wicket on the first ball of the over, Stokes down at a score of 6 runs, England has played pretty well so they don't need to score much as they are already going to make 350 runs in the game. And here goes SIX on the third ball of the over by Woakes. Again a six on the last ball of the over by Woakes.
341/5
Mehidy Hasan back in attack, trying his best to not let the batsmen score boundaries, and here goes a wicket again, this time its Morgan, caught out by Soumya Sarkar, big blow to England.
ENG 335/4
Saifuddin again in action, and here goes a wicket on the second ball of the over, and this time its big, Jos Buttler down at 64 caught out by Soumya Sarkar. Stokes comes to bat, trying to play it safe.
ENG 324/3 after 45 overs
Buttler and Morgan are hammering the ball right now and putting their best to set a big total for Bangladesh. Morgan has hit a flat six to left-arm spinner Shakib and the ball hits the side screen. Bangladeshi bowlers are in hunt for a breakthrough.
Fifty for Buttler
Jos Buttler has completed his another international half-century. The English batsman raises his bat in the air. Loud applause from the crowd. England has scored 300+ runs 7 times this year.
England 275/3 after 40 overs
Mortaza to Morgan and an effortless six. English batsmen are dominating the Bangladeshi Tigers and cruising towards a gigantic total. In last 10 overs, England has scored 90 runs and lost 2 wickets.
England 263/3 after 38 overs
Mosaddek Hossain to Buttler, Butler walks down track and hammers the ball out of the park over wide long-on. Now Buttler has taken the charge to play big shorts. It's a big over for the English side Buttler adds a boundary and a six to the total.
England 241/3 after 36 overs
Mehidy Hasan has got a big wicket for his team as Mortaza has caught Roy for 153 runs. England is in a really good position but it's a chance for Bangladesh. Morgan and Buttler are on the crease now.
Wickett!!!!!
It's a big blow to the English side and a relief to Bangladesh as Mehidy Hasan removes Jason Roy for 153 runs off 121 balls. In his superb innings, Roy struck 14 boundaries and 5 long sixes.
Jason Roy on fire
It's a treat to the eyes of every cricket fan around the world who is watching Jason Roy playing a classy inning right now. He has wrecked-havoc the Bangladeshi bowling line up and has powered his team to post a gigantic total.
ENG 212/2
Mehidy Hasan back in action, trying his best to restrict boundaries, Buttler trying to find a gap to score a boundary, but unable to do so. No Boundaries in the over.
ENG 208/2
Saifuddin back in attack, and as expected, Root clean bowled at the 3rd ball of the game, what a show by Saifuddin, the man his trying his best to restric England from scoring. Jos Buttler comes to bat.
ENG 202/1
Shakib bakck in action and ohh, here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over and again a boundary on the second ball of the over, and ooohhhh, a huge six on the third ball of the over, what a performance by Jason Roy.
ENG 185/1
Saifuddin back in action, gave just three runs in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the over. Bangladeshi bowlers in full attack mode.
ENG 181/1
Mustafizur Rehman again in action, gave just three runs out of the first four balls of the 29th over, England trying its best to get boundaries, the team needs to play fast as they have enough wickets to take risks.
ENG 167/1
Mustsafizur back in attack, England struggling to get a boundary, and here goes a boundary after a long time by Jason Roy and he completes his century by this boundary too.
ENG 160/1
Mustafizur back in action, trying his best to restrict boundaries, the match is going in favour of Bangladesh as England unable to fetch boundaries.
ENG 145/1
Mehidy in action, gave just 2 runs out of first four balls, and here goes a boundary on the fifth ball of the over by Roy. The game is becoming more and more interesting.
ENG 138/1
Mortaza back in action, England playing it safe in order to not lose wickets, Mortaza not allowing the batsmen to get boundaries. No boundaries from this over too.
ENG 135/1
Mehidy back in action, trying his best to restrict runs, gave just two runs in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries out of this over.
ENG 130/1
Root and Rot trying to play it safe, Mortaza in hope of snatching more wickets to bring England under pressure. England at a score of 130 runs with a loss of 1 wicket after 20 overs.
Bairstow down at 51
Mortaza again in action, and ohh, here goes a wicket of England, Bairstow down at 51 runs, caught out by, Mehidy Hasan. A major blow to England. Joe Root comes to bat.
128/0
Mehidy Hasan back in action, trying his best to give minimum runs. England playing it well, if the match will go like this, England is going to make 300 runs very easily. And here goes a boundary on the last ball of the 19th over.
ENG 110/0 after 16 overs
Bangladeshi Tigers are keen to get a wicket and there was a chance to get the first breakthrough as English batsmen mixed up while taking a single.
100-up for England
Jason Roy and Jhonny Bairstow have started the English innings strongly. England has scored 100 runs in 15 overs and hasn't lost any wicket. Jason Roy is playing on 59 runs and Jonny Bairstow is playing on 39 runs.
ENG 76/0
Mustafizur Rehman comes into attack, and here goes a boundary on the second ball of the over, what a shot by Bairstow, Mustafizur trying his best to restrict boundaries.
67/0
Saifuddin again in action, trying his best to restrict boundaries, gave just three runs out of the first three balls and here goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the over, Bairstow at its best.
ENG 60/0
Shakib al Hasan back in action, and ohh, what just happened, Bairstow and Jason ran four runs, Shakib trying his best to not give runs but ohh, again a boundary on the last ball by Bairstow.