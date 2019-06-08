The 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway between the hosts England and Bangladesh in Cardiff. It is expected to be another breathtaking taking match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Taking on England in the English condition is not an easy task for Bangladesh Tigers as the tracks and conditions support the host team more. Till now, at the tournament, Bangladesh has been performing well as they registered a win against South Africa.

A potential two misfortunes in three matches was positively not expected to happen with one of the world’s top-positioned ODI group so England must demonstrate some nerve against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday to recover its World Cup desire on track.

Bangladesh is no longer a team with weak players and line up so its high team that other teams start taking the team seriously or else they can become a medium of great loss for any team. It is a contorted, experienced lineup that can beat anybody. Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said on Friday that he thinks that this is going to be a battle between the best groups created by England in the World Cup. He concluded his statement by saying that they are in the appropriate form, and are winning matches.

Live Updates

