The last match of the Round of 16 will see Three Lions taking on Colombia to book the last quarter-final berth and keep their dreams alive at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Although history favours Southgate’s men with Colombia having never managed to beat England, Jose Pekerman’s side will definitely walk onto the field to make history at this edition of FIFA.

Where and how to catch the live stream of England vs Colombia match?

England vs Colombia will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between England vs Colombia?

The England vs Colombia round of 16 game will be played on July 3, Tuesday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in England vs Colombia match?

Colombia: David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe; Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, Luis Muriel; Falcao

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Dele, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

