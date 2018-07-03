England and Colombia will play the highly-anticipated match on July 3, Tuesday, at 11:30 pm IST. One of the 2 will book the last quarter-final berth and keep their dreams alive at the FIFA 2018.

Jose Pekerman’s side have never managed to beat the three Lions but they have managed to seal their passage into the knockout stages in Russia being top in their section without fully tapping into their attacking potential.

England won their first 2 matches but their last face-off with Belgium did not end well. Yet that match cannot shed light on their true strength as Gareth Southgate opted to rest a number of first-team regulars.

