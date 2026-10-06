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Home > Sports News > England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: England will face Czechia in a UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday (Oct 6). The Three Lions will look to build on their historic 7-0 victory over Croatia, while Harry Kane will aim to continue his goalscoring form and strengthen his Ballon d'Or credentials. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d'Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d'Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 22:56 IST

England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: England will face Czechia in a UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday (Oct 6). The Three Lions will look to build on their historic 7-0 victory over Croatia, while Harry Kane will aim to continue his goalscoring form and strengthen his Ballon d’Or credentials. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

England vs Czechia UEFA Nations League Match Details

  • Match: England vs Czechia, UEFA Nations League
  • Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
  • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch England vs Czechia Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the England vs Czechia UEFA Nations League encounter live on the Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch England vs Czechia Live Streaming?

The England vs Czechia UEFA Nations League match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

England vs Czechia Team News

England head into the fixture after producing one of their most impressive performances under Thomas Tuchel, thrashing Croatia 7-0. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice, while Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon were also on the scoresheet as the Three Lions recorded their biggest-ever margin of victory against a top-50 nation since 1992.

Czechia, meanwhile, are still searching for their first point of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign. Santi Denia’s side have suffered defeats against England, Croatia and Spain, with their latest loss coming against the world champions despite Jiri Slama finding the net.

England vs Czechia Predicted Playing XIs

England Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Trevoh Chalobah, Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Elliot Anderson, Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Harry Kane.

Czechia Predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky, Michal Sacek, David Hranac, Martin Vitik, Jiri Slama, Alex Kral, Lukas Sadilek, Radek Radosta, Pavel Sulc, Ondrej Lingr, Adam Hlozek.

England vs Czechia Match Prediction

England will enter the contest as strong favourites after their emphatic victory over Croatia. The Three Lions possess considerable attacking quality and will also have home advantage at Wembley. Czechia have struggled for results in the Nations League and could find it difficult to contain Kane, Saka and England’s in-form attack. England are therefore expected to secure another victory.

UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction

England’s recent attacking display has strengthened their credentials among the contenders for the UEFA Nations League title. With Kane leading a potent forward line and Tuchel’s side showing greater balance across the pitch, the Three Lions could emerge as one of the teams capable of challenging for the trophy.

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England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: UEFA Nations League

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England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

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England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Czechia Predicted Line-Up: Can Harry Kane Solidify Ballon d’Or Claims? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

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