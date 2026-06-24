England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Misses Late Chance as Three Lions Held to Goalless Draw

England national football team vs Ghana national football team: In their second World Cup Group L match on Tuesday, England was unable to overcome a determined Ghana team and had to settle for a 0-0 draw. This outcome put both teams in a strong position to advance to the next round, but it was disappointing for Thomas Tuchel’s team following their 4-2 victory over Croatia. Ghana’s first game ended in a thrilling 1-0 victory over Panama, and they immediately demonstrated their intentions by lining up to counter England’s offensive style.

FIFA World Cup 2026: No shots on target in first half

Under a constant drizzle, the Three Lions had almost 80% of possession in the first half but were limited to half-chances as Ghana players swarmed around England captain Harry Kane and anyone else on the few occasions they got into dangerous positions. The opening 45 minutes were the first in any game at this World Cup in which neither side had a shot on target and one of the biggest cheers was for the sight of former England captain David Beckham watching the game in a suit and shown on the giant screens at the home of the New England Patriots NFL team near Boston.

Tuchel had said he expected Ghana to be well drilled by Carlos Queiroz, at his fifth World Cup as a coach and who has first-hand experience of English football from his two spells as assistant manager at Manchester United. England assistant coach Anthony Barry said at halftime that Ghana were defending “deep, deep, deep, probably deeper than we expected” and England needed to be patient.

England sought opening goal against Ghana

Tuchel sought to break the deadlock by introducing Bukayo Saka and Nico O’Reilly in the 65th minute followed by Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze less than 10 minutes later and finally throwing on Marcus Rashford. Ghana, who scored in the dying seconds against Panama, threatened to hit England on the break through the pace of Antoine Semenyo and substitute Prince Kwabena Adu. But it was England who spurned the best chance of the game in the 86th minute when O’Reilly headed against the bar and Kane blasted the rebound over. “I just couldn’t quite get over the ball,” Kane said. “But, yeah, I’m backing myself to score that more often than not. So, it is what it is. I’ve been a striker long enough to know they don’t always go in, so I have to accept it.”

Ghana coach Queiroz praised his team for sticking to his strategy for frustrating England. “I am so proud, the way our players they fought during the game, how much they stand behind the game plan,” the Portuguese veteran said.

The result represented the fourth time in a row at major competitions, two European Championships and now two World Cups, that England have drawn their second group game. Croatia and Panama, both on zero points, meet later on Tuesday.

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