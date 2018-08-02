England will be looking to at least go past the 300-run mark when their last two batsmen come to play on the Day 2 of the first Test match against India which is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be raring to quickly wrap up England's innings and start his side's early in the first session.

Virat Kohli will be raring to restrict England early on the Day 2 of the first Test match

India will be hoping to quickly wrap up England’s first innings when the Day 2 of the first Test match starts at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After riding high on the fine knocks from skipper Joe Root and wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, England’s middle order witnessed a sudden collapse and were reduced to 283/9 from 216/3. It was Ravichandran Ashwin who wreaked havoc on England and stopped them from posting a monumental challenge.

On the Day 1, England sustained an early blow when they lost opener Alastair Cook at a cheap score of 13 runs. But Keaton Jennings and Joe Root dragged the team out of the shaky start before Jennings (42) fell prey to Mohammed Shami. After sometime, Shami struck again and sent Dawid Malan (8) went back to pavillion.

It was Jonny Bairstow who assisted his captain with a brilliant knock of 70 runs establishing a much-needed stand of 104 runs with Joe Root. But once Root lost his wicket at the score of 80 runs, the English middle order fell like a house of cards and the chief architect of it was Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler, who failed to open his account, and Ben Stokes (21) in succession. Ishant Sharma got rid of Adil Rashid before Ashwin again announced himself in the match by dismissing Stuart Broad.

At the stumps of Day 1 of the first Test match, England was playing at 285/9 with Sam Curran (24) at the crease getting assistance from James Anderson from the other end of the pitch.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be looking to quickly wrap up England’s innings in the first session of the Day 2. And it will be interesting to see how the Indian batting order will fare against a daunting bowling attack of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More