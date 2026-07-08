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Home > Sports News > England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

England crushed India by 125 runs in the ENG vs IND 3rd T20I at Nottingham as Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue triggered a batting collapse. Phil Salt's fifty powered England to 201/7 before India were bowled out for 76, their biggest T20I defeat.

England defeated India by 125 runs, handing the visitors their biggest defeat in T20Is. Image Credit: ANI
England defeated India by 125 runs, handing the visitors their biggest defeat in T20Is. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 02:19 IST

England national cricket team vs Indian national cricket team: Jos Tongue and Jofra Archer contributed A lot with the ball against India on Tuesday. Tongue removed four batters while the latter dismissed three Indian batsmen as England secured the third game of their five-match T20I by 125 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England’s total of 201 for 7 seemed more than enough when India folded at 76 for 10 wickets in 12 overs. Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel were the only Indian batters to score in double figures, but no one managed the 15-run mark. After the match, it was clear that India lost their biggest game in the shortest form as the 125-run margin was the maximum. The last time India had been defeated with such a large margin in a T20I was when they lost 80 runs against New Zealand in Wellington in February 2019.

India lose by a record 125 runs

Sensational bowling spells from pacers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue condemned T20 world champions India to a 125-run loss in the third T20I of the five-match series against England at Nottingham on Tuesday. With this win, England has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with the first match washed out due to rain. The best India can do is to draw the series. After a shocker series whitewash to Ireland just a few days back, India will have to wait long for their first series win under new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer and, in fact, is yet to win a match under his captaincy. 

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Phil Salt shines for England in first innings

India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler put up a power-packed 43-run opening stand, with pacer Prince Yadav removing Buttler (36 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). England then sank to 111/4 in 12 overs, with Prince and Harshit Rana making merry. However, Salt (70 in 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes) completed a commanding half-century and struck a 47-run stand with Sam Curran, with the latter’s solid 41* in 24 balls, with four boundaries and a seven-ball 14 from Will Jacks with two sixes) taking England to 201/7 in 20 overs. Prince (2/30) and Harshit (2/40) were among the top bowlers for India, while Axar Patel also got a wicket. 

Indian batters suffer embarrassing collapse in second innings

India got off to a decent start and were seeing Abhishek Sharma (10 in seven balls, with a six) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (13 in five balls, with two sixes) tonk maximums, until Josh and Jofra sent them both packing, reducing India to 29/2 in 2.4 overs. From there, it was simply no recovery for India, as they were 52/5 within the powerplay and eventually sank to 76/10 in 11.4 overs. Ishan Kishan (13) and Axar (10) were the other two Indians to touch double digits as Tongue (4/28) and Archer (3/29) dismantled India with their pace, and spinner Adil Rashid also managed to get two wickets. 

Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer break multiple records with a stunning performance

With his two wickets, Rashid (468 wickets) climbed above former pacer Darren Gough (466 wickets) to become England’s fourth-highest international wicket-taker, while Archer (197 wickets) is nearing the 200-wicket mark in international cricket for England. 

Rashid (166 wickets) also overtook New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi (165 wickets) to become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (193 wickets) at the top. 

Archer took the ‘Player of the Match’ award as India suffered their biggest defeat by runs in T20Is. It also marks the longest winless stretch for India in T20Is, who have lost four and faced one no result after lifting the T20 World Cup title earlier this year. This is also India’s second-lowest all-out T20I total, next to 74 against Australia back in 2008.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse

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England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat
Tags: ENG vs IND 3rd T20IEngland vs IndiaIndia vs England highlightsjofra archerJosh Tonguephil-salt

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England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

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England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat
England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat
England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat
England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

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