Continuing the play on Day 3 of the third Test match, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were looking strong till the lunch break. India had posted 194 for 2 by the lunch break with both Kohli and Pujara having completed their half-centuries.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have held the Indian fort so far and look braced to post a big target for England

There has been a lot riding on the strong shoulders of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara who are still holding India’s fort at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in the third Test match against England. Day 3’s play is currently underway and India had posted 194 for 2 by the lunch break. Both Pujara and Kohli have scored half-centuries each and it looks like the Indian side is bound to give a fighting total to the Three Lions.

Among the English bowlers, only Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid have seen limited success bagging one wicket apiece. Previous match hero James Anderson and his strike partner Stuart Broad have found themselves struggling against the Indian batsmen at Trent Bridge.

Earlier on the Day 2, Hardik Pandya had wreaked havoc to the middle and lower batting order of England. The swashbuckling all-rounder dismissed five English batsmen helping the Men in Blue bundle England at a cheap score of 161.

None of the England batsmen had managed to score a half-century in their first innings while the tailenders failed to reach the double figures. The top scorer for England was Jos Buttler who struck 39 runs off 32 deliveries.

After losing the toss and given the option to bat first, Indian cricket team posted a healthy total of 329 runs before getting all out. Once again, it was captain fantastic Virat Kohli who led the team from the front but was unfortunate to miss his 22nd century by 3 runs. Ajinkya Rahane assisted his captain with an 81-run inning.

In India’s first innings, England bowlers saw mixed success. Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad all took 3 wickets each while Adil Rashid had to manage with just one scalp.

