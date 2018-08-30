England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth Test match which is to be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be ruing the missed opportunity to bat first at the batsman-friendly pitch.

Virat Kohli will be looking to pull one over England yet again to level the Test series

The Indian cricket team will be looking to pull another one over England and get even in the ongoing 5-Test match series when they face the hosts on Thursday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The fourth Test match will begin at 03:30 pm India time and Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping his men fire on all cylinders with both bat and ball. England currently leads the series 2-1.

What happened in the third Test match?

Trailing the Test series by 2-0, Indian team got off to a flying start posting a total of 329 runs in the first innings. Despite a Herculean effort at the difficult pitch of Trent Bridge, Virat Kohli came agonisingly close to scoring a century but had to depart at the score of 97.

Hardik Pandya then took over the mantle of the visitors and completely demolished the batting lineup of England in the subsequent innings restricting them to a total of 161. Pandya bagged 5 scalps at the expense of 28 runs.

It was Virat Kohli once again at the fore who led the team from the front and propelled India to another 300+ score with a sensational century. Chasing a colossal target of 520 runs, England got bundled up at 317 runs with an only major effort coming from Jos Buttler who scored 106 runs.

Thanks to a 5-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah, India registered its one of the biggest victories overseas defeating England by 203 runs and making a comeback in the series.

What can be expected in the fourth Test match?

Both Virat Kohli and Joe Root are happy with the pitch and have issued their intent to bat first if they win the toss. Indian team captain made no changes to the squad that defeated England in the previous Test match while Joe Root has made two alterations in the England squad. Sam Curran replaces Chris Woakes while Moeen Ali comes into the place of injured Ben Stokes.

While assessing the pitch, Sanjay Majrekar said, “The pitch looks flawless, nothing to suggest it will be two-paced. The grass is even. Looks like a proper Test match pitch. The team batting first will have to counter the movement in the first hour or so because there is a bit of live grass.”

Apart from the talismanic Virat Kohli, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane who were crucial in India’s victory in the last Test. However, for England, specialist batsman Jos Buttler looks threatening due to his storming back to form while India will also be wary of the threat that veteran bowler James Anderson poses.

What are the playing squads?

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

