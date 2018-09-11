India 138/5, KL Rahul 87, Rishabh Pant 4, England vs India, 5th Test match Day 5 LIVE updates: Having sealed the series 3-1, England look set to give Alastair Cook a fairytale farewell with the men in blue facing an uphill task. In his last international Test, Cook knocked 147 off 286 balls while the skipper Root scored 125 on the penultimate day of 5th Test at Oval to grind the Indian bowling into submission. England declared their second innings on 423/8 with a mammoth target of 464 for the Indians.
IND 93/3 (30 Overs)
After Anderson's bowling attack, we see first change with Sam Curran replacing him, and he's causing trouble to Rahane.
IND 81/3 (24 Overs)
KL Rahul has prospered in this innings whilst playing later, and more behind the wicket. 56% of his runs in this innings have come behind square - only once has he made a 50+ score in Tests with more runs scored through that region. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wp1A1nu32u— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 11, 2018
Fifty for KL Rahul
KL Rahul smashes his first fifty of the series.