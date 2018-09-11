India 138/5, KL Rahul 87, Rishabh Pant 4, England vs India, 5th Test match Day 5 LIVE updates: Having sealed the series 3-1, England look set to give Alastair Cook a fairytale farewell with the men in blue facing an uphill task. In his last international Test, Cook knocked 147 off 286 balls while the skipper Root scored 125 on the penultimate day of 5th Test at Oval to grind the Indian bowling into submission. England declared their second innings on 423/8 with a mammoth target of 464 for the Indians.

ENGLAND VS INDIA 5th TEST MATCH DAY 5 LIVE UPDATES

Live Blog

