England 83/2, Joe Root 26, Keaton Jennings 31, England trail by 56 runs, India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 3 LIVE and updates: Here at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, English batsman Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings continued the second innings for England after the hosts managed to restrict India at 273 runs with a lead of 27 runs.
Thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara’s 132 runs knock, Virat Kohli and company surpassed England’s score of 246 runs. For England, spinner Moeen Ali picked up a fifer off 63 runs in his 16 overs with an economy rate of 3.94. Moeen Ali dismissed Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and managed to restrict India for 273 runs in their second innings.
Here are the LIVE updates of India vs England 4th Test match Day 3:
Live Blog
England 77/2 (29 overs) Joe Root 21, Keaton Jennings 30
England have come out of the deep crisis as both batsmen are playing well. Small steps would help hosts to increase its lead.
England 75/2 (28 overs) Joe Root 21, Keaton Jennings 29
England captain Joe Root along with Keaton Jennings are putting in a small little partnership together.
England 71/2 (26 overs) Joe Root 17, Keaton Jennings 29
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. India wants to continue its hold on England line-up.
England 66/2 (24 overs) Joe Root 13, Keaton Jennings 28
It seems like that England is recovering after a debacle as both Joe Root and Keaton Jennings are pushing hosts' score ahead.
England 61/2 (23 overs) Joe Root 12, Keaton Jennings 28
Keaton Jennings is slowly but steadily taking England's total ahead as top-order is struggling against Indian pace attack.
England 45/2 (21 overs) Joe Root 6, Keaton Jennings 18
England will be looking to score some quick runs to counter-attack Indian bowling attack. Joe Root and Keaton Jennings are on the crease.
England 42/2 (20 overs) Joe Root 3, Keaton Jennings 18
R Ashwin is back into the attack! Excellent use of the new ball from Indian pace attack.
England 36/2 (18 overs) Joe Root 1, Keaton Jennings 14
Joe Root comes to the crease! England's class act has failed to impress everyone with his bat in this series so far.
England 33/2 (16 overs) Joe Root 0, Keaton Jennings 12
Another wicket! Early dismissals will harm England's batting just like first innings. Ishan Sharma gets his man Moeen Ali. England's plan did not work out as Moeen Ali departs at a very low score.
England 33/1 (15 overs) Moeen Ali 9, Keaton Jennings 12
Moeen Ali at no. 3! Is it England's plan to counter attack Indian pace attack. England would be looking for runs at a quick rate.
England 28/1 (13 overs) Moeen Ali 0, Keaton Jennings 12
Jasprit Bumrah once again! India got its first breakthrough. Alaistar Cook had no answer to it. The most experienced batsman in hosts team fails again. First innings bowling star Moeen Ali comes to the crease.
On the first delivery of the 12th over Jasprit Bumrah dismisses English opener Alastair Cook. England 24/1 (12.1 overs) Alastair Cook 12, Keaton Jennings 12*, England trail by 3 runs.
England trail by 4 runs
England is close to surpass India's lead of 27 runs and trailing by only 4 runs now.
England 23/0 (12 overs) Alastair Cook 11, Keaton Jennings 12, England trail by 4 runs.
India vs England Day 3
On the Day 3 of the 4th test match between India and England, English opener Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings resumed the innings. England 14/0 (10 overs) Alastair Cook 07, Keaton Jennings 07, England trail by 12 runs