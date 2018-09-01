England 83/2, Joe Root 26, Keaton Jennings 31, England lead by 56 runs, India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 3 LIVE and updates, India vs England, IND vs ENG, IndvsENg, India vs England, 4th test match, India vs England live scores, 4th test Live scores

England 83/2, Joe Root 26, Keaton Jennings 31, England trail by 56 runs, India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 3 LIVE and updates: Here at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, English batsman Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings continued the second innings for England after the hosts managed to restrict India at 273 runs with a lead of 27 runs.

Thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara’s 132 runs knock, Virat Kohli and company surpassed England’s score of 246 runs. For England, spinner Moeen Ali picked up a fifer off 63 runs in his 16 overs with an economy rate of 3.94. Moeen Ali dismissed Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and managed to restrict India for 273 runs in their second innings.

Here are the LIVE updates of India vs England 4th Test match Day 3:

Live Blog

