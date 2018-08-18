After winning the toss, England invited India to bat first in the 3rd test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. For the 3rd test, Virat Kohli added wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to the team, who is making his Test debut today. Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Karthik, who has been struggling with the form from a long time.

English captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 3rd test of the 5 match series between England and India at Nottingham on Saturday. India skipper Virat Kohli made a few changes in the squad for the Nottingham test as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is making his Test debut today. Pant came in place of Dinesh Karthik, who has been struggling with the bat against England. Once again England captain implemented the same strategy and invited India to bat first. While visitors will be looking for a comeback and bag the match. As per the media reports, captain Kohli has also recovered from his back problem and is expected to lead the team in his signature aggressive manner will try to win the Trent test.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

