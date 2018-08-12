England vs India, Lord's Test: English skipper Joe Root declared their innings on 396 runs after taking a lead of 289 runs. All-rounder Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten for 137 runs, while Sam Curran scored 40 crucial runs for England. Virat Kohli and co. will be eyeing to play the second innings in a steady manner and to save the match for the side.

On the Day 4 of the second test match between India and England at Lord’s cricket stadium of London, hosts declared the innings on 396 runs taking a lead of 289 runs after the dismissal of Sam Curran (40). All-rounder Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten for 137 runs and created a big challenge for Virat Kohli and men. English batsman Chris Woakes resumed his innings on the same aggressive note and added quick 17 runs against his name, while both the batsmen added 39 runs to the score tally.

On the Day 3, Chris Woakes remained unbeaten on 120 runs from 159 balls with help of 18 rolling boundaries. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow played an important inning of 93 runs off 144 balls hitting 12 boundaries, which helped the hosts to take the lead of 250 runs on the Day 3. Earlier the day, India started on a good note by dismissing the English top order, pacer Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav sent Alastair Cook (21) and Keaton Jennings (11) back to the pavilion. While all-rounder Hardik Pandeya dismissed Ollie Pope (28) and Mohammad Shami picked English skipper Joe Root’s (19) wicket with just 89 runs of the scoreboard till the lunch on the Day 3.

Hardik Pandya claims the wicket of Sam Curran and England declare on 396/7. Woakes remains unbeaten on 137*. The hosts lead India by 289 runs.#ENGvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/e1I98c7CZY pic.twitter.com/gnYzBUyXVA — ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2018

Play is underway on time on day four at Lord's, but how long will it be until rain hits, or until England declare? The hosts resume on 357/6, leading India by 250 runs.#ENGvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/e1I98c7CZY pic.twitter.com/VHgokZCXSa — ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2018

