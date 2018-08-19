On the second day of Nottingham test, team India started the game on a bad note and lose 4 quick wickets. India lost debutant Rishabh Pant (24), all-rounder R Ashwin (14) and tailender Mohammed Shami (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) early in the first session of the day 2 and managed to score 329-runs in the first innings. English pacer Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Chris Woakes picked up 3 wickets each, while spinner Adil Rashid bagged the important wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli, who missed his century by 3 runs.
On the first day of the match, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s 159 run partnership rescued team India and helped the side to set a reputable score. Captain Kohli scored 97 runs off 152 balls with 11 boundaries. Playing equally well, middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane hit 81 runs off 131 balls with the help of 12 rolling boundaries.
India Playing XI:
Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England Playing XI:
Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
