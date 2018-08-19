In the 3rd test of five-match series between England and India, English team managed to restrict team Virat Kohli and men for 329 runs on the second day. On the day 2 of Nottingham test, visitors lose 4 quick wickets for only 22 runs.

On the second day of Nottingham test, team India started the game on a bad note and lose 4 quick wickets. India lost debutant Rishabh Pant (24), all-rounder R Ashwin (14) and tailender Mohammed Shami (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) early in the first session of the day 2 and managed to score 329-runs in the first innings. English pacer Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Chris Woakes picked up 3 wickets each, while spinner Adil Rashid bagged the important wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli, who missed his century by 3 runs.

On the first day of the match, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s 159 run partnership rescued team India and helped the side to set a reputable score. Captain Kohli scored 97 runs off 152 balls with 11 boundaries. Playing equally well, middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane hit 81 runs off 131 balls with the help of 12 rolling boundaries.

Broad and Anderson combine to remove the remaining India wickets in the first hour of day two, just 22 runs added to their overnight total with the visitors are all out for 329 in their first innings.#ENGvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/3x88SzxNtJ pic.twitter.com/uBxWj2IcSk — ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2018

Following delays this morning due to rain, play is now back underway at Trent Bridge in the third Test between England and India! Can debutant Rishabh Pant kick on after a good start with the bat? India start day two on 307/6. FOLLOW HERE 👇https://t.co/3x88SzxNtJ pic.twitter.com/18QUQD5HhP — ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2018

India Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

(Updating…)

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More